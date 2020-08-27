The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video in September is debuting the highly anticipated second season of The Boys on September 4, using a distinctive three-episode premiere. Opting for a weekly release schedule rather than Amazon’s usual passing model, the remaining five episodes will air every Friday through October 9. Within our Season 2 premiere review say, “The Boys’ second season kicks off with much more irreverent and gratuitous drama than the first.”

Make Sure to check out our Whole review in the video below:

The streamer can be dropping the entire first season of Utopia. Feb Amazon, Utopia is an “eight-episode conspiracy thriller about saving the world, while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the series of the identical name, the new Amazon Original series was written by Gillian Flynn, who also functions as showrunner and executive producer. Utopia centers around a group of comic fans who meet on the internet and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called, Utopia.” Be sure to check out the bonkers official trailer featuring John Cusack and Rainn Wilson, under:

On the movie front, Amazon Prime Video is releasing Casino Royale on September 1, The Adams Family animated movie on September 22, 1967, classic The Graduate on September 1, and much more!

If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a 30-day complimentary Amazon Prime trial and reap all the benefits, such as streaming Amazon Video. This means you have the chance to check out every new video this month without having to pay for it. Read on to discover everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video in September.

September 1

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I Would Love To Be Alone Now (2019)

I am Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe And Gas (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City two (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Person (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Item (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep The Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Fantastic Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Stuck Together With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Fantastic Courses)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Wrong Person: Season 1 (STARZ)

September 2

Hell On The Border (2019)

September 4

Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Boys – Amazon Original Series: Season Two

September 16

Blackbird (2020)

September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

Utopia – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 28

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

September 29

Trauma Center (2019)