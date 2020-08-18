The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

It’s been well over a year since the first season of The Boys hit Amazon Prime Video and enthusiasts are anxious to get their hands on another chapter.

The show stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, a group of vigilantes who wage a war against corrupt superhero team The Seven’s leader.

- Advertisement -

The first season ended with Butcher in danger, as his outspoken Homelander dumped him on the doorstep of his wife, who he had believed to be dead.

As terrorists enter the fray, in season two, the fight will probably be even more brutal, and sensitive issues are handled head-on. However, the show will not lose its sense of humor either, as recent trailers indicate quite a few odd subplots and wacky action sequences await us.

The satirical drama is among the greatest television shows of 2020, procuring an advance renewal for season three and a spin-off after-show hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, showrunner Eric Kripke teased that season three could be partly inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, in-keeping with all the show’s inclination to rip stories directly from the headlines.

Work on the next season is already well underway, with Jensen Ackles confirmed to appear, while fellow Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan can also be in the running for a function — but only as long as the pandemic is in check.

Here’s everything we know up to now about The Boys season two.

When is The Boys season 2’s release date?

It had been announced on 26th June 2020 that the next season of this show would premiere on 4th September 2020 — even though in a slightly different format than the earliest.

Whereas the initial run saw all eight episodes inserted to Prime in 1 go, the show is going weekly for its second installment — with three episodes debuting at launch and brand new additions every Friday till 9th October 2020.

The behind-the-scenes talk reveals Prime Rewind: Within The Boys will premiere on 28th August with a special year one recap, with a fresh edition accompanying each subsequent season two episodes.

The Boys season 2 cast

The second season of The Boys will see the return of most of the living members of the cast, including The Boys themselves headed up by Karl Urban (Thor: Ragnarok) as the intimidating Billy Butcher.

Jack Quaid will return because his accomplice that is the newest.

Expect to see more of Laz Alonso’s Marvin and Tomer Capon’s Frenchies well as Karen Fukuhara as their improved ally Kimiko that is powerful.

The official Twitter account for The Boys posted the below image of the vigilante band giving the finger before a poster of the rivals, meaning that their trademark bad attitude is not going anywhere…

Speaking of The Seven (or what is left of them), we will surely be receiving more of Anthony Starr’s terrifying Superman allegory Homelander, who will probably just become more unhinged throughout period two.

His surviving partners include warrior Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), speedster A-Train (Jessie T Usher), aquatic hero The Deep (Chace Crawford), along with their newest recruit Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the only member of the group with a conscience.

There is also the ludicrously named Black Noir, a Batman parody portrayed by Nathan Mitchell, who’s yet to speak or take his mask off — but season two might show a bit more about him.

We will also be treated to some new additions such as actor and comedian Patton Oswalt (Agents of SHIELD) at a top-secret role, Goran Visnjic (Santa Clarita Diet) as a magnetic church leader, and Claudia Doumit (Timeless) as a promising young congresswoman.

Meanwhile, the Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) will appear in year two as a Neo-Nazi with superpowers who goes by the moniker Stormfront and becomes a sworn enemy of The Boys.

While a legion of enthusiastic fans watches on media introducing herself to Homelander and Queen Maeve, you can catch her below.

What will happen in The Boys season 2?

**Spoilers, for now, one**

The first season of The Boys finished on a cliffhanger, as Billy Butcher found himself reunited with his wife, who is shown to have been raising Homelander’s infant.

Season two will have to pick up on the fallout of that show and discover a way for Butcher to get the radar, which will not be easy given his powers of Homelander off.

All of the while, Vought International is attempting to assert dominance on politics by securing a defense contract with the United States government.

Should they succeed at their goal, it would be a tragedy for the entire world, as the overseas atrocities of”superhero” Black Noir are interspersed within moments of a stressed boardroom negotiation.

Watch below, but beware graphic gore and violence — this is The Boys after all, what exactly did you expect?

The Boys season 2 trailer

A look was showed by amazon Prime Video late last year, which does not give much away in terms of a plot — besides the fact that there’ll be a lot more gory fights.

A full teaser trailer was released on 8th July, with additional plot details potentially teased — including a federal manhunt for Billy Butcher, also Homelander examining his son’s superhero abilities by pushing him off a building.

On 4th August, Amazon dropped the final trailer for The Boys season, which offers the lengthiest look yet at the carnage in its way in season two.

Amazon Prime also released a brand new clip in August, revealing the Seven socialize with a Deep who appears to have joined a religious sect.

The Boys season two posters

Amazon showed two as the trailer came critically cool posters for The Boys period two, where the Homelander and no-nonsense Billy Butcher take center stage.