The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

The trailer for the second season of the comic-book series of Amazon Prime Video The Boys was released on Tuesday. The long-ish trailer, clocking more than 3 minutes, promises more insanity from Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and staff as they’re hunted by both’supes’ and law enforcement and also try to take the Vough Corporation, the evil entity that is responsible for the Seven.

The Boys, developed by Eric Kripke about the comic-book series of the same title, is about a world where superheroes, with actual superpowers, are real, but instead of being symbols of nobility and goodness like the Justice League and the Avengers, they’ve allowed status and fame to go to their head, and also have become reckless and violent. Enter a lot of vigilantes that are tasked to maintain the superheroes, the Boys.

Thus Billy Butcher has escaped the grasp of Homelander. At the finale of this show’s first season, she has been increasing Homelander’s son. And in this trailer, Butcher seems to be safe and sound and has escaped Homelander.

Supe-terrorists

The very first season introduced superhuman terrorists that Homelander revealed he generated. In the next season, it appears they will play a role as another problem in front of the Boys. Super-terrorists mean that Vought can tell the Congress that just the Seven and supes can take a danger like that down and they will be allowed by the Congress in security and the armed forces.

The newest among the Seven: Stormfront

Aya Cash’s Stormfront, the most recent addition to the Seven, has become one of the most popular supes because of social-media savviness and her lively personality. Homelander appears to ditch her fame though it appears like that she converts him to her side by showing that they can fight and ruin the sure-terrorists together. One thing is clear, she’s a danger to the Boys.

The Boys still want to take down Vought

The Boys’ purpose stays burning Vought. While the Boys are not going to stand a chance against supes in hand-to-hand combat and do not have superpowers they have shown that grit and determination are superpowers in themselves and play dirty. It will be interesting to see whether they could evade the law while simultaneously going through with their plan to ruin Vought.

Will Hughie die?

With Homelander and Starlight, we see Hughie together in the last scene of the trailer. Homelander orders Starlight to kill Hughie and though she does attack, it’s not made clear who is her goal. I doubt she’ll kill also Hughie is and Hughie because she’s so far is a fantastic man. So does she attack Homelander? Can she fight him on her own? For the time being, we have questions.