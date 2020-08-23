The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

IF THERE’S ONE THING WE LEARNED during the first season of Amazon’s hit comic book show The Boys, it is that superheroes are truly awful people. That perspective, perpetuated by Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) vengeful concentrate on bringing down every sure, has been the modus operandi behind each activity he and his team have taken through each incident.

However, what happens when Butcher’s motive for moving on this bloody tear was a lie? For years, Butcher had been under the belief that his wife Becca was killed by Homelander (Antony Starr) and his team of star superheroes. Despair and the anger from this loss fueled Butcher to transform into the vengeful maniac we have all grown to love. But in the final moments from last season, Homelander revealed to Billy not only is that his wife alive — but she’s been raising the blond sociopath’s child in secret.

Inverse spoke with series stars Karl Urban and Antony Starr, and also executive producer Eric Kripke to explore how this pivotal reveal will change the story trajectory of Season 2.

“The very last thing we watched was Homelander having lost [Butcher] off on the yard merely to show him: 1, your spouse’s alive; and 2, she had my kid,” Starr tells Inverse. “So then, naturally, the sole reason Butcher is not dead is that now he has that knowledge. And, frankly, I can’t think of a better way to split his heart than to get him to understand that [she’s alive] and to keep him away from her.”

Billy Butcher seems to be drawn to heartbreak like a sure to drugs and sex. So the discovery that the love of his life, after all this time was alive brings a fresh urgency to the man’s mission.

“The revelation that Becca Butcher is living as well as the fact that she has a kid with Homelander is a complete game-changer,” Urban added. “If Season 1 for Butcher was about shooting down The Seven at all costs, Season 2 becomes about saving his spouse.”

And then there is the kid’s debut. The final thing Butcher expected to discover was Becca, alive, also. Yet, here she lived that suburban mother’s life, caring for a young boy that looked an awful lot. That discovery has to do some on the already lingering psychological well-being of Billy.

“In the book, there is the child and Butcher kills him shortly after he is born, and right from the area,” Kripke states. “But what a precious character as, from Butcher’s perspective, he is half the person he loves most in the entire world and half the person he hates most in the world”

What is worse for Butcher: is the dad of her secret child and now knowing that he raped her or believing Homelander killed your wife? Not for nothing, but Billy Butcher could probably use hours upon hours of treatment to work through these issues.

Butcher’s been depicted as his sort of monster up till now. But he is still human, which humanity was seen through flashbacks in Season 1. His deep-seated pain drove his direction plan which put The Boys into a situation. Heading into The Boys Season two, they have all been tagged domestic terrorists and have been driven into hiding. Billy’s no longer looking to take Homelander and himself out in a blaze of glory, just how exactly will things start looking for him and his crew this time around?

“In Season 1, Butcher has been ready to sacrifice anything and everything to reach his aim of hard-out revenge,” Urban says. “That did not work out well for him. In Season 2, it’s very much a journey of humanizing him.”

A dynamic change is probably meant by humanizing Billy Butcher in The Boys. But that’s not to say, Butcher, Hughie, Frenchie, and Kimiko will soon be ending their manners. Bear in mind, Vought Industries (the evil corporation that owns The Seven) fabricated”Compound V,” a medication linked to the production of superheroes. And getting out this info to the public is still to not only clear our heroes’ names but deliver a few justice in the process.

And without realizing the well-being of both the boy along with Becca if Butcher can go toe-to-toe with Homelander again, you best believe he will take that chance.

“[The Seven] are like chlamydia and Butcher is gonna get in there and he’s gonna crush them,” Urban says, teasing more sure battles in Season two. “But first and foremost, it is about strengthening his wife and that is what he sets out to perform. Truly, the question is: how far is Butcher prepared to go to attain that objective? And what is too high a cost to pay to attain this goal?”

The Boys Season two will premiere its first 3 episodes on Friday, September 4, with each new episode falling each week, to Amazon Prime Video.