The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Antony Starr’s performance as the maniacal superhero Homelander in Amazon series The Boys is one of the clear highlights of the Series. With the season due to being published in a few months’ periods, Starr has now shared a fairly ominous black-and-white photo of this personality that offers a big, huge. A hug that will no doubt end in tears.

Though Antony Starr tries to convince us that Homelander is cuddly, whoever has seen the show should know better than to enter the open arms of the psychopathic superhero. Along with the picture, Starr also teases a lot of blood when The Boys returns, something which is more probable than any reassuring cuddles.

While we wait to determine exactly what type of murderous shenanigans Homelander will probably be getting around in the next season, with all the celebrity offering lots of information regarding the character’s upcoming journey. “He is constantly gonna be trying to find a new mother, or perhaps dad who knows,” he recently teased.

This”daddy” figure could very well be fresh addition Stan Edgar, performed by The Mandalorian baddie Giancarlo Esposito, that, according to Starr, is going to bring some turbulence into the series. “Homelander believes he’s the most important player in the sport, so to speak, but Edgar very much comes in a different angle,” Starr said of the relationship between the superb and his new manager. “He symbolizes a big corporation and he puts Homelander right into a really interesting position for a superhero that’s used to getting his way and being strong and in control. Edgar cries the cat amongst the pigeons there and it sets old Homey off on a bizarre trajectory.”

Coming courtesy of Amazon Prime, The Boys is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show is set in a world where people are recognized as heroes from the public and possessed by corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside of their personas, most are corrupt. The series mostly focuses on two groups: The Seven, Vought International’s premier superhero team, along with also the titular Boys, vigilantes seeking to keep the corrupt heroes.

Season 2 is set to introduce several new characters together with Esposito’s Mr. Edgar, including Aya Cash’s rival superhero Stormfront, and X-Men alumni Shawn Ashmore’s bothersome retired superb, Lamplighter. The Boys stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as the Female, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, and Chace Crawford as the Deep.

The second season of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available every Friday after, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The show has already been renewed for a third season. This comes to us courtesy of Antony Starr’s official Twitter accounts.