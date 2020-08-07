Home TV Series Amazon Prime The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
TV Series

The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The trailer for the next season of Amazon Prime Video series The Boys was released on Tuesday. The long-ish trailer, clocking over 3 minutes, guarantees more insanity from Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher and staff since they are hunted by both’supes’ and law enforcement and also try to take the Vough Corporation, the evil entity that is responsible for the Seven.

The Boys, developed by Eric Kripke about the comic-book series of the identical title, is about a world where superheroes, with actual superpowers, are real, but instead of being symbols of nobility and goodness such as the Justice League and the Avengers, they have enabled status and fame to go to their head, and also have become reckless and violent. Input a bunch of vigilantes who are tasked to keep the superheroes, the Boys.

There is a lot. Here are our five key takeaways from it:

Butcher escaped Homelander?

Thus Billy Butcher has escaped the grasp of Homelander. In the first season of this show’s finale, Homelander showed Butcher that not just his wife Becca is alive, she has been raising Homelander’s son. And in this particular trailer, Butcher has presumably escaped Homelander and appears to be sound and safe.
Supe-terrorists

The first season introduced superhuman terrorists that Homelander revealed he generated. In the second season, it seems they’ll play a role as another problem in the Boys’ front. Also, sure-terrorists imply that Vought can tell the Congress that supes along with just the Seven may take down a danger like that and they will be allowed by the Congress in security and the armed forces.

The newest among the Seven: Stormfront

Aya Cash’s Stormfront, the most recent addition to the Seven, has rapidly become one of the supes because of her personality and social-media savviness. Although it appears as she moves him by showing that they can fight and destroy the super-terrorists together homeland appears to resent her fame. One thing is clear, she is a threat to the Boys.

The Boys still want to take down Vought

The prime purpose of the Boys stays burning Vought to the ground. While the Boys do not have superpowers and are not going to stand a chance against supes in hand-to-hand combat, they have shown that grit and determination are essentially superpowers in themselves and play dirty. It’ll be interesting to see if they can evade the law while simultaneously going through with their plan to destroy Vought.

Will Hughie die?

At the final scene of this trailer, we see Hughie together with Homelander and Starlight. Homelander orders Starlight to kill Hughie and it isn’t made clear who’s her goal though she does attack. I doubt she will kill Hughie is and Hughie because she’s so far is a good man. So does she attack Homelander? Could she fight with him on her own? For now, we have questions.

Rekha yadav

