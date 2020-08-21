The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

- Advertisement -

The Boys was one of the biggest original series debuts for its Amazon Prime Video streaming service in 2019. The first season offered a satirical and dark take on the superhero genre to audiences. It stood out from the crowd of other superhero TV shows. But when does The Boys Season 2 start on Amazon Prime Video?

That is exactly what we will disclose at the moment in this article. We’ll also discuss a bit about the series itself, provide a preview of year two, and even talk about The Boys. You may sign up for Amazon Prime Video now in the web link below, with a 30-day free trial.

What is The Boys, anyway?

The show is based a bit loosely on the book of the same name that’s published by Dynamite, written by Garth Ennis and drawn primarily by Darick Robertson. You can purchase trade paperback collections of the comic on Amazon.

The TV series, such as the comics, takes place on a version of Earth that is present-day where superheroes exist. The Vought International business largely controls and funded them. The business promotes these superheroes into the public like they were important actors or music stars, complete with product endorsements, movie and TV deals, and much more. In reality, the majority of the superheroes from the series are downright bad and corrupt.

The first season of The Boys is told through the eyes of Hughie Campbell. From the first episode, his girlfriend is killed by one of Vought’s superheroes, the super-speedster A-Train. Hughie is then recruited by Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, to combine The Boys. They are a vigilante group who all have reasons to either kill or control superheroes.

Eric Kripke, who previously created the series Supernatural designed the TV series. The series stars Antony Starr the sadistic Superman-like leader of the superhero group The Seven, as Homelander. Other cast members in season 1 comprised Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as the aquatic superhero The Deep, Erin Moriarty as a really good superhero, Starlight, and Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Stillwell, a VP at Vought International who’s in charge of the Provider’s superheroes.

When does The Boys Season 2 begin?

Amazon Prime Video debuts the second season of this eight-episode show on Friday, September 4. The service will release the episodes one of the remainders of season 2 at a time every week and will fall the first three episodes of season 2 on this date.

Also, every episode of the next season will include an after show, Prime Rewind: Within The Boys. The show, hosted by Aisha Tyler, will consist of footage of each incident, and interviews with the crew and cast.

What will happen in the second season?

(Spoilers for season 1! ) )

The season will likely reveal what happens following the first’s the big cliffhanger of season. It showed Homelander rescuing Butcher from killing himself with explosions. But, Homelander then revealed Butcher that his spouse, who Butcher thought was dead, is alive and is seemingly raising Homelander’s young son.

Beyond that, The Boys season two will bring in some new superheroes. That includes Lamplighter, played by Shawn Ashmore, and Stormfront, played by Aya Cash. Actor and comic Patton Oswald may also appear on the show in an unknown function.

Is The Boys Season 3 in the works and who will be in it?

Amazon Prime Video went ahead and renewed the show. We know of an additional cast member for that season. Jensen Ackles, who’s about to complete filming the 15th and final season of Supernatural as Dean Winchester, will immediately combine The Boys cast for its third period. He will play Soldier Boy, a Captain American-style patriotic superhero.