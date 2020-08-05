The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

The Boys on Amazon Prime focuses on a group of vigilantes who take self-serving superheroes down a peg or two. Star Trek star Karl Urban heads up the vigilantes, known as The Boys. The superheroes, who are warped by various and celebrity vices, are called The Seven.

From the brand new full trailer of The Boys, published by Amazon on Aug. 4, we see that the Boys vigilante group, led by Karl Urban, striking back from the superheroes known as The Seven, who are abusing their powers. The trailer shows more about the secret agenda of The Seven to build an army of superheroes that will do their bidding.

The new trailer shows that season 2 is going to be creepier, more bloody, and more interesting considering The Seven are using propaganda methods that are political about terrorists into encouraging their violent behavior to frighten everyone.

In another teaser trailer, posted by Amazon on July 8, we watch The Boys — who are in concealing from Your Seven — in a dark living room watching a TV news report which says their chief Billy Butcher and their whole gang have been wanted by the police for a variety of crimes.

We also see The Seven, directed by The Homelander (Antony Starr), saying that the planet still wants superheroes. There’s plenty of footage in the trailer of The Boys fighting The Seven full with explosions, fisticuffs deaths, and the superheroes showing off their remarkable powers. And yes, the brand new trailer has lots of moments of Karl Urban.

Amazon posted a previous teaser for The Boys year 2 which introduces a new female superhero named Stormfront, played by Aya Cash (You are malevolent ), linking the group.

Amazon posted (then hauled ) a teaser trailer for season 2 on Dec. 5, 2019. The footage showed a slow-motion shot of Homelander (Antony Starr) floating down with some sort of gory material streaming down his face.

There’s also a glimpse of Terror the dog, a character from The Boys comic book show the show’s based on.

The Boys plot (season 1 recap)

In season 1, The Seven cause a young guy named Hughie (Jack Quaid) to seek revenge when they accidentally kill his girlfriend. Hughie hooks up using all the vigilantes The Boys.

The team consists of charismatic leader Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), along with Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Female (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon).

But there’s strife in The Seven when rookie Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) joins. She wrestles with everything in the perils of fame to deal with a #MeToo nightmare. Through her eyes, we see.

At the end of the year, Seven’s lineup is changed. Aquaman-Esque superhero The Deep (Chace Crawford) is hauled out of the spotlight following sexually assaulting fellow superhero Starlight within an episode that ended in a #MeToo scandal.

Superhero A-Train (Jessie Usher) is outed as a drug addict who utilizes a superhero-level steroid to run even faster, with deadly results.

The Seven’s handler, Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), is murdered by superhero-gone-bad The Homelander (Antony Starr) during a shocking revelation that she kept secret from him (he has secretly fathered a super baby). The twist being that the mother is Billy Butcher’s wife, who he believed was dead.

The Boys plot (season 2)

Season 2 will have to address these plot points, as well as bring in a new handler and perhaps a few more superheroes.

Together with The Homelander going off the rails, it might be up to superheroes Starlight and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) to restore The Seven to actual superheroes who care about protecting humanity more than their superhero image.

New cast members include Classic actors Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit. Visnjic plays the charismatic leader of a mysterious church, Alistair Adana. Doumit and a wunderkind congresswoman, Victoria Neuman will play. Aya Cash plays a superpowered neo-Nazi known as Stormfront.

“I believe Stormfront resembles a bomb that goes off in the Seven,” Cash told Entertainment Weekly in March. “She’s here to attempt to get Vought back to the original idea behind creating superheroes, and she can be the feminist.”

The Boys series recap show

Amazon declared during Comic-Con at Home July 23 the series will get its recap show named Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, with actor/comedian Aisha Tyler (Archer) since the sponsor. The Boys after-show begins on Aug. 28 with a recap of year 1.

Who’s making it?

Timeless and supernatural creator Eric Kripke is supporting The Boys.

The series is Made Seth Rogen and by Evan Goldberg. It is based on the dark comic by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson, which conducted for 72 problems from 2008 to 2012.

When’s the release date?

Filming for year 2 began in Toronto in the summer of 2019. Urban posted on his Instagram on Nov. 6 that filming on The Boys year 2 had wrapped.

Season 2 will premiere the first three episodes on Amazon Prime on Sept 4. New episodes will be available each Friday, culminating in a season finale on Oct. 9. There are eight episodes in total.

Amazon has also revived the Boys show for a year, which was announced during the Comic-Con at Home panel on July 23 of the show. Production on season 3 will start in 2021, although no release date has been set.

Meet the cast

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Erin Moriarty as Annie January / Starlight

Antony Starr as The Homelander

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Jessie Usher as A-Train

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Nathan Mitchell as Dark Noir

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Aya Cash as Stormfront

Simon Pegg as Hughie’s father

Shantel VanSanten as Becca Butcher

Karen Fukuhara as The Female

Malcolm Barrett as Seth Reed

Goran Visnjic as Alistair Adana

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman