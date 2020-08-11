Home Top Stories The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update...
Top Stories

The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The Boys Season 2 just got a brand new addition. The second installment of the superhero show is incorporating Shawn Ashmore, who’ll take on the role of Lamplighter, Collider reports.

When The Boys returns to streaming this autumn, we’ll learn more about the characters’ pasts, all thanks to Lamplighter. In a press release today, Prime Video teased Ashmore’s new character, describing him as”a former celebrity and a part of the Seven before he left under mysterious conditions to be substituted by Starlight.” But even more intriguing is his background with The Boys. “He is the reason that they broke up 8 decades back,” the press release added. “When he enters their lives again, he dredges up painful memories their raw nerves, and changes everything.”

The Boys Season two picks up with The Boys in the run and residing in concealing by the Supes. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) regroup and need to carry on without Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who’s nowhere available. Meanwhile, the Supes have a brand new addition with Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media ace who simplifies Homelander’s plans for management.

He was already curious about his new character before he had been cast because Ashmore was a fan of this series. “I watched the show before I had been cast, so I kind of understood [Lamplighter] and I had been wondering about this particular character,” he shared in a statement. “What was fun for me stepping in is that a good deal of the mythology and the backstories are already built and that I had been asking myself who is this character? What is this character? There is going to be a notion of who that character is based dependent on how folks speak about him. What the show does well with everyone including Lamplighter is peel a few of those layers back.”

“We’re thrilled that Shawn — who is, let us be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play with the vital portion of Lamplighter,” additional showrunner Eric Kripke. “He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity for the former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a man. We are thankful to have him join our damn family.”

 

