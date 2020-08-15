The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Gearing up for a season a couple of the original series The Boys, Amazon Prime Video is set to present an intriguing personality — Lamplighter, to the Supes’ world! Among the first members of The Seven and A former superstar, X-Men celebrity television and film actor — Shawn Ashmore will play Lamplighter.

Talking on roping in Shawn, Showrunner and Executive Producer Eric Kripke stated, “We’re thrilled that Shawn — who is, let us be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the vital part of Lamplighter. He brings the former member of the Seven menaces so much depth, and humanity. And Shawn is a good man. We’re glad to have him join our damn small family.”

Having been replaced by our very own Starlight (played by Erin Moriarty) in season one, the new season will unravel what happened with the flame causing Supe and The Boys previously. Their horrible history will be in shambles as Lamplighter dredges up memories and enters, poke their raw nerves, and change everything.

The second season every Friday The Boys will premiere on Friday, September 4, and new episodes on Amazon Prime Video with the few episodes on October 9. This season, The Boys may have an Inside The Boys hosted by Aisha Tyler that will debut with a look back at season one. September 4th onwards, the after-show will continue right into every episode of the season to dive, as it rolls out throughout the October 9 season finale.

The Boys are found by the more extreme, more insane season two on the run from the legislation, searched by the Supes, and desperately attempting to regroup and fight against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new standard, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere available. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place at The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is jeopardized with the accession of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, with an agenda of her own. In addition to this, the Supervillain hazard takes center stage and creates waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of these Seven also comprises Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Dark Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Celebrities in season two include Colby Minifie, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Claudia Doumit, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins, and Giancarlo Esposito coming as Vought boss Stan Edgar.

About The Boys:

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians as well as Gods — abuse their superpowers instead of using them. It’s helpless against the powerful as The Boys continue a heroic quest also Vought — the conglomerate that covers all of their dirty secrets and manages these superheroes.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys had been developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also functions as a writer and executive producer. Mixing Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavan Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive create along with Michael Saltzman.