The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Information !!!

Antony Starr’s Functionality as the maniacal superhero Homelander at Amazon series The Boys is one of the clear highlights of the Series. With the second season due to being released in a couple of months, Starr has shared a fairly ominous black-and-white photo of the character. A hug that will no doubt end in tears.

Though Antony Starr tries to convince us that Homelander is cuddly, anyone who has seen the series should know better than to put in the open arms of this psychopathic superhero. Along with the photo, Starr also teases a lot of blood when The Boys returns, something that is more probable than any comforting cuddles.

While we wait to determine exactly what kind of murderous shenanigans Homelander will probably be getting around in the second season, with the celebrity offering plenty of details regarding the character’s forthcoming journey. “Of course, he’s always gonna be trying to find a new mommy, or perhaps daddy who knows,” he recently teased.

This”dad” figure might well be new addition Stan Edgar, played with The Mandalorian baddie Giancarlo Esposito, who, according to Starr, is going to bring some turbulence to the series. “Homelander believes he’s the most significant player in the game, so to speak, but Edgar very much comes in a different angle,” Starr said of the relationship between the superb and his new boss. “He represents a big corporation and he puts Homelander right into a very interesting position for a superhero that’s used to getting his way and being so strong and in control. Edgar cries the cat among the pigeons there plus it sets older Homey off onto a weird trajectory.”

Coming courtesy of Amazon Prime, The Boys is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series is set in a universe where the public recognizes as heroes individuals and possessed by strong corporation Vought International, which monetizes and markets them. Outside of the heroic personas, most are corrupt. The series focuses on two groups: The Seven, also the titular Boys, and Vought International superhero team, vigilantes seeking to keep the heroes.

Season 2 is set to introduce several new characters alongside Esposito’s Mr. Edgar, including Aya Cash’s rival superhero Stormfront, and X-Men alumni Shawn Ashmore’s bothersome retired superb, Lamplighter. The Boys stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as the Female, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, and Chace Crawford as the Deep.

The second season of The Boys will premiere on Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The series has been renewed for a third season. This comes to us courtesy of Antony Starr’s official Twitter accounts.