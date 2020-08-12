The boys season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Information !!!

- Advertisement -

The Boys Season two, Amazon Prime Video’s blood-soaked web series’s Boys’ recently released a lot of new photos from the second season of The Boys. We are sure that the upcoming season will be action-packed and thriller after having a peek. There aren’t many pictures of the new character of Aya Cash as Stormfront.

The Boys is an action thriller internet television series. It is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series premiered on July 26, 2019, also has been renewed for another season.

Here’s everything about characters, posters, the brand new trailer, and release date of the upcoming season of The Boys.

The Boys Season 2: New Trailers and posters

Back in December 2019, a teaser was published. Amazon Prime Video released the teaser trailer on July 8, 2020, showing plot details including Homelander analyzing a manhunt for Billy Butcher and the superhero abilities of his child. On August 4, 2020, a final trailer released giving the most lengthy look at the carnage on its way in season two to us.

They have also published the first 3 minutes of the approaching season. Season 2 is appearing more brutal with much more bloodshed than the initial season.

Together with the trailers, two new posters were also started by Amazon, with Homelander and Billy Butcher taking the middle stage.

The Boys Season 2 Cast: Who are the new characters?

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, Tomer Kapon as Frenchie, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, along with Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve are returning for the new year.

Aya Cash is currently linking the next season Stormfront, like a superhero. According to the source material, this character was a guy and had any ties to the Nazis.

According to Deadline, season two will comprise two new faces such as the dark leader of a mysterious church Goran Visnijc as Alistair Adana, and Claudia Domit as Victoria Neuman.

The Boys Season 2: Release Date

It is officially verified that season 2 of The Boys is going to release on September 4, 2020. The very first season released all of the episodes at once, but this time just 3 episodes will be released on September 4. From thereon, every incident will be published. The second season will finish on October 9, 2020.