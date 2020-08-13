The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

The Boss Baby is an animated comedy film that is led by Tom McGrath and made by DreamWorks Animation. The film arrived in the theaters on March 31, 2017. These celebrities lend their voices to characters from the film: Alec Baldwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Miles Bakshi, Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow, and Tobey Maguire.

The animated movie got good reviews from everyone and earned $528 million at the box office worldwide. The film received nominations at various award ceremonies, such as Golden Globes. Netflix afterward released a series called The Boss Baby: Back in Business, that arrived on April 6, 2018.

Now, after the success of The Boss Baby, it’s getting a sequel. Fans need to know when will the sequel release and what’s going to happen?

Release Date

Dreamworks announced a sequel is officially occurring after the achievement of the first animated movie. The sequel is listed to release in the cinemas on March 26, 2021.

Cast

These figures can return in the upcoming sequel of The Boss infant:

Alec Baldwin as The Boss Baby/ Theodore Templeton.

Tobey Maguire as Adult Tim

Miles Bakshi as Tim Templeton

Jimmy Kimmel as Ted Templeton

Steve Buscemi as Francis E. Francis

Lisa Kudrow as Janice Templeton

Conrad Vernon as Eugene Francis

Plot

The animated movie is loosely inspired by the 2010 picture book named’The Boss Baby’ by Marla Frazee. The film centered on the story of a 7-year-old boy supporting his infant brother, a covert agent in the war for adults’ love among infants and puppies.

Alec Baldwin formally verified he would return to lend his voice as The Boss Baby. Thus, from this, we could assume that Theodore will come back as the boss infant. Many fans thought that he would not go back for the sequel at the end of the original movie, he finishes the war between babies and puppies.

At the moment, there is limited information on the plot of the sequel.