Home Top Stories The Blacklist: When Will Season 8 Return On NBC?
Top StoriesTV Series

The Blacklist: When Will Season 8 Return On NBC?

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   Taboo Season 2: Netflix Confirmed Checkout For The Release Date, Plot And Expectation!

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   Taboo Season 2: Netflix Confirmed Checkout For The Release Date, Plot And Expectation!

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Why Katrina Is Surveying Liz?
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Release Date And Is The Show Been Canceled?

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Magnolias are. This book's name is precisely the title of this series. The show spread its magical instantly and has made its debut on...
Read more

The Blacklist: When Will Season 8 Return On NBC?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What’s The Show About?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina enthusiasts will be sad to know that the coming season is also the last one.
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
In an announcement created from early...
Read more

Spider-Man 3 Release Date, Cast And All Detail

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Spider-Man is the most-watched film in Hollywood cinema. The teenagers mostly watch the series, and the adults also like to watch it very much....
Read more

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Release Date Renewal What Details And Expectation We Have From?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The thriller that is animated is a mixture of Duncan Trussell's is your webcast and Pendleton Ward's Adventure Time-styled action. The show revolves Clancy...
Read more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: Free Games for August 2020 Revealed

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout “Survive a series of hilarious challenges till one victor stays on this colorful 60-person on-line multiplayer occasion game*! Check your mettle...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know Here All New Information

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Mirzapur is an account of the city assimilated in debasement, wilderness, and unlawful weapon organization led by Kaleen Bhai. Two siblings stalled out at...
Read more

Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Relationship New Turning Point. Know Here Every Latest Information.

Celebrities Anoj Kumar -
The well-known reel and actual Riverdale couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have been going through quite a lot of hassle of their paradise,...
Read more

Princess Connect Re Dive Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status When Will The Series Going To Make its Appearance!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Audiences nowadays love to watch Movies. This anime series' trend began in Japan, and then it got famous worldwide. So an anime show titled...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

TV Series Santosh Yadav -
The thriller series Taboo has been at last restored for a different season. The series is adored by the fans and moved ahead of...
Read more
© World Top Trend