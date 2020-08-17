Home Top Stories The blacklist season 8- Which celebrities can be seen? When can the...
Top StoriesTV Series

The blacklist season 8- Which celebrities can be seen? When can the fans see the new season?

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

- Advertisement -

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   Lost in space season 3: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   The Blacklist: When Will Season 8 Return On NBC?

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   Bard of Blood season 2-expected release date, story line, cast, plot and Much More.
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Elite Season 4 Release Date, Cast & Trailer Details With Official Updates And Everything A Fan Should Know

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Elite Season 4 is a teen drama series streaming on Netflix. With its three seasons, the series has acquired a huge fan base. Hence...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5: Trailer Published What Is The Cast What Will Be The Series About? Everything You Need To Know!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Lucifer Season 5: Lucifer is based on DC Comics characters, created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg. Lucifer came to life as...
Read more

Love Is War Season 3: Netflix Expected Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Plot And Trailer Everything You Need To know!!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Love is war season 3: The hit anime show Kaguya-same: Love has War completed the broadcast of its Season two recently with the inaugural...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3: Expected Release Date And Is It Final Season?

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Lost In Space, the sci-fi indicates that Netflix is fairly sure about it. The confidence reflects in them setting their release round the peak...
Read more

Vikings Season 7 Release Date And Who Is In Cast And Many Other Information

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Vikings year 7: Vikings year 7 is an adventure- activity historical American drama internet television series written and created by Michael Hirst for History...
Read more

Legacies Season 3? Release Date? Cast? And Spoilers

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
After Vampire Dairies wrap up in 2017, the vampires and werewolves have consistently found a way to resurrect themselves in the form of The...
Read more

Glow Season 4: Tap To Know The Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Update By Netflix Is It Delayed Due To Coronavirus?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Glow is a comedy-drama series Made by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Three seasons until now of Glow was released and has been met...
Read more

Young Justice: Season 4? Storyline? Cast? Characters?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Born Greg Weisman and from Brandon Vietti, Young Justice is. It’s a version of the DC Universe that focuses on superheroes. It’s had three...
Read more

Supernatural: Chuck’s God Powers (& Weaknesses) Explained

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Following an astonishing 15 years on tv, fantasy drama series Supernatural is currently planning to launch its last episodes but there’s a problem.
Also Read:   The Politician: Netflix 2019 Show, Cast, Plot, Critics and Reviews are here
This season,...
Read more

Log Horizon Season 3: Why Season 3 Taking Such Long Time?

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The Log Horizon is Corrected from Japanese manga and showed by Kazuhiro Hara. The season for this manga arrived its been five years, in...
Read more
© World Top Trend