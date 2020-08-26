The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And What’s Katrina doing this time?

- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series which released on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist released in October 2019 and is presently coming in its season, and March 2020.

Release Date And Trailer Of The Blacklist Season 8

There is no release date for its eighth season of this Blacklist as of today, but it could be released in September or even October 2020, when we look back at past seasons.

So fans might need to wait until January 2021. On the other hand, the time they were reeased in January 2019.

The Blacklist Season 8: Cast

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the cast for the series as the protagonist together with others. Boone will reprise her role as the onscreen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen of Spader. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will soon be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), that is going to function as assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

The Blacklist Season 8: Plot

Therefore it’s hard to predict exactly what the storyline of this eighth season of this Blacklist entails, Considering that the season hasn’t concluded yet.

Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist has been informing creative and exciting stories.

“It is on account of this cast, crew, and our writing team, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, that perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait till you see what is in store for season eight.

“Thanks to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners in NBC and Universal Television. ”`

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. Ahead of the fans begin making concepts. She isn’t very likely to find these. The thing is, even she’ll almost be a dead girl walking if she doesn’t find Red’s true identity. Let’s wait and cross our fingers.