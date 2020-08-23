Home Top Stories The Blacklist season 8: More discussion about filming this fall
Top StoriesTV Series

The Blacklist season 8: More discussion about filming this fall

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

- Advertisement -

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   The Blacklist: When Will Season 8 Return On NBC?

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   The Crown Season 5, Featuring Latest Cast Change, Won't Debut Until 2022

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   The Crown Season 5, Featuring Latest Cast Change, Won't Debut Until 2022
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What We Can Expect

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Love Alarm is a Korean origin teen romantic drama show. The show relies on a Daum webtoon named" Love Alarm" by Chon Kye-young. The...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4: Netflix Can We Expect Its Release.

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The streaming app named Castlevania Netflix thought of the thriller series. The anime thriller series is made and written by Warren Ellis, who's additionally...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Every Latest Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The Animal Kingdom is a family crime drama television series made by Jonathan Lisco. The show relies on the 2010 film of the same...
Read more

Absentia Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Update Check Here

Amazon Prime Nitesh kumar -
Absentia season 3 arrived on the streaming platform Amazon Prime in July 2020, yet fans discussed a possible season 4 for the series. The...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Has Been Announced By Netflix, With The Release Of Its Season 2?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
When Netflix's live-action model of The Umbrella Academy comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá premiered, it seemed like a clear version...
Read more

Into The Night Season 2: Release, Cast, Storyline When Can Fans See It On Their Screens And Other Info

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Good news for everybody as the thriller series Into The Night has been restored for a season 2 and fans are going gaga over...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Click Here To Know Release Date, Cast, Plot And More.

Netflix Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
Sex Education Season 3: This really is a comedy-drama Netflix original television web series. It is created by Laurie Nunn. The series made its...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot Updates And Everything We Know

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Cobra Kai Season 3, Cobra Kai is an American comedy-drama series that aired on Youtube Premium. It's created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden...
Read more

The Society Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Latest Details Of Sequel?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
One of the series on Netflix The Society was renewed for another season but steer clear of any false release dates for the show...
Read more

Power Season 7 :the Seventh Season, Release Date, And All Update Check Here

Entertainment Nitesh kumar -
It is too bad fans are currently tired after weeks of lying on the edge of their seats. The sixth time was the final...
Read more
© World Top Trend