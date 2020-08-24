Home Top Stories The Blacklist season 8: More discussion about filming this fall
Top StoriesTV Series

The Blacklist season 8: More discussion about filming this fall

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The Blacklist is an American crime thriller TV series that premiered on NBC. The seventh season of The Blacklist is now returning in its ready for the eighth year, and March 2020 and aired in October 2019.

Release Date And Trailer

There is no release date for the eighth season of The Blacklist as of today, but if we look back in previous seasons, it can be published in September or October 2020.
On the other hand, the sixth time aired in January 2019, so fans may need to wait until January 2021.

The Blacklist Season 8 Cast

- Advertisement -

James Spader, aka Raymond’Red’ Reddington, will come back as the major cast for the sequence as the protagonist along with others. Boone will also reprise her role as Spader’s on-screen daughter Elizabeth Liz Keen. Diego Klattenhoff (Donald Ressier) will be showcased as a special agent with the FBI alongside Harry Lennix (Harold Cooper), who is going to be the assistant director of the FBI Counter-terrorism branch.

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast And More Update

The Blacklist Season 8 Plot

Considering that the season has not concluded yet, so it’s difficult to predict what the eighth season of The Blacklist’s storyline entails.
Chris Parnell, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television stated: “The Blacklist proceeds to inform exciting and imaginative stories.
“It’s due to this superb cast, crew, and our writing staff, headed by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who perpetrate unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight.
“Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe, and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television. ”`

Also Read:   NASA is Proceeding Quickly to Organize New Missions to The ISS With the SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft

What’s Katrina doing this time?

Ahead of the fans start making concepts, Katrina could be seen hunting for answers. She isn’t likely to find these quickly. The fishy thing is, if she doesn’t find the true identity of Red, she’ll almost be a dead girl walking. So let’s wait and cross our fingers.

Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8 Cast, Plot, Trailer And We Need Everything
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Has The Production Work Finished?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Sex Education is among the hottest Netflix original series and has a solid fanbase. Unfortunately, the show was among the few which had been...
Read more

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Know Here Release Date, Cast, Plot And More.

Amazon Prime Mukesh Kumar Chaudhary -
Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is an American phase comedy-drama net television series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The genre of...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know So Far About?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Henry Cavill has given fans a sneak peek at season two of The Witcher with a brand new behind the scenes film.
Also Read:   Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Fans Will Understand, Release Date, Cast, Storyline Possibilities For The Explained?
The Geralt of...
Read more

Hollywood season 2; Release date; leading cast and latest Details

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Hollywood Season 2 We are fond of Hollywood but this is an actual show. “Hollywood”-an American horror story, written and created by Ryan Murphy. Murphy...
Read more

Fuller House season 5 part 2 : know the plot, cast and release date of the new season..!!!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Here are the controversies Fuller House was included with throughout its run. Netflix’s Full House spin-off ended in June 2020 after five seasons, coming...
Read more

My Hero Academia Gets Even After Killing a Major Pro Hero

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
There are a massive number of individuals out there who look ahead to My Hero Academia, and its season uncovered significantly a greater volume...
Read more

Hilda Season 2: What We Know So Far About Sequel?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
If it comes to animated series, Netflix has been a game-changer with a string like Rick and BoJack Horseman and Morty. Hilda was among...
Read more

Disenchantment season 3: Release Date, Cast, Twist, Some Things That You Need To Keep in Mind!!!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Disenchantment is truly a The American fantasy animated sitcom Disenchantment encompasses some jaw-dropping animation humor and characters. The series is made by Matt Groening...
Read more

Get set for Crown Season 4

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
In four short years, The Crown has turned into one of the most successful shows on tv.
Also Read:   The Blacklist Season 8: Release Date, Cast And More Update
The pricey retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life...
Read more

When will Fantastic Beasts 3 be released?

Hollywood Naveen Yadav -
The consequent thriller Fantastic Beast 3 is slated although the next film experiences a postponement for a few decades, we could get a few...
Read more
© World Top Trend