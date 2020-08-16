Home Entertainment The Blacklist Season 8: Expected Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Plot And Everything...
EntertainmentTV Series

The Blacklist Season 8: Expected Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To know About Show

By- Alok Chand
The Blacklist Season 8 The Blacklist is set to reunite with year eight. The Blacklist is packed with excellent casting, thriller, crime direction, and puzzles. It focuses on the mastermind that is shady Raymond’Red’ Teddington and Elizabeth Keen.

The Blacklist Season 8

September 2013 Jon Bokenkamp’s crime drama web television show premiered on NBC on 23. News for the lovers of Blacklist is that NBC revived Season 8. It will be hitting the screens any time soon.

When Is Your Blacklist Season 8 Coming?

There has not been any announcement regarding the launch date of season eight. I was contemplating that the previous year’s launch pattern, we can expect the period to show up at the end of 2020.

But the launch date can be changed due to the ongoing worldwide outbreak. Odds are less than creators will start production work. Its launch is dependent on whenever it is safe for the team to begin the filming.

Who’ll Be Starring In The Blacklist Season 8?

We might expect the return of James Spader as Raymond”Red” Reddington, Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Hishaam Tawifq as Dembe Zuma, and Megan Boone as Liz Keen.
It is unclear whether Dom’s character will appear after Brian Dennehy’s sad demise in the eighth season.

What Will Happen In The Blacklist Season 8?

Covid-19 hit on this series. Brian Dennehy, who played the use of Dom, passed away after being diagnosed with Covid-19. In the last season, Dom was seen regaining his awareness, but it seems like we aren’t going to see Dom in the new year.

Season 8 will pick up from a big spin with Liz switching her allegiances from Red.

