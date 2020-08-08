- Advertisement -

The best video call system on a computer?

Another new feature of the 27-inch iMac is a much-improved webcam, microphone and speaker system The best video. The front-facing camera now shoots at 1080p resolution, making for the sharpest webcam footage I’ve seen yet (to be fair, I don’t have a lot of experience testing desktop computers).

The camera, paired with the speakers and perfect triple-mic system that Apple calls “studio quality,” makes for ideal set-up in today’s Zoom-heavy office life .

However, the 1080p resolution may be too sharp, as my less-than-perfect skin full of blemishes appear too real on camera for my comfort. Below is a short video sample shot with the iMac’s webcam.

Like most freelance/independent writers, I do most of my work off laptops (my machine of choice is the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro) so it’s not often I see a large computer screen. And when I turned on the 27-inch iMac, I was blown away by the screen: it’s a 5K (5120 x 2880) panel with Apple’s nano-texture glass, which is a matte coating that is applied at a deeper (nano) level instead of just on the exterior like other display makers. This allows the screen to have a matte, non-reflective texture, without sacrificing contrast, which many matte displays do.