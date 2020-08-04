Home Technology The Best Deals On Laptops
Technology

The Best Deals On Laptops

By- Shankar
The Best Deals On Laptops: Save Hundreds On Surface Laptops & 2-In-1s
I’ve been a freelance tech journalist for 15 years, covering everything from PC hardware to hacking scandals, Bitcoin, and privacy law.All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Shopping contributors and editors. When you purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission The Best Deals.
Are you looking for the best deals on laptops, tablets, or 2-in-1s this week?
You’re in luck as Microsoft’s Surface range has had its prices slashed across the board. Microsoft’s various Surface devices are some of the best 2-in-1s available. The Surface Go 2, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Book 3 alone offer excellent battery life, gorgeous screens, and a lightweight, attractive chassis with powerful hardware for their price points. With entry-level and high-end configurations on sale, everyone, no matter their budget, strives to save hundreds of dollars on a new Surface laptop or tablet The Best Deals.
Most of the price drops are between $100 and $200.
They are a mix between cutting the price of laptops themselves and the already-cost-effective “Essentials Bundles,” which combine a 2-in-1 device with the optional Type Cover accessory. (But if you plan to do any typing with your Surface device, that The Best Deals is effectively a necessity to unlock the full laptop potential of the more tablet-focused 2-in-1s.)
Discounts can be found at a few different retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Microsoft’s (which may include the most comprehensive, if not the most dramatic, deals).
The one thing to keep in mind: With a good sale there is always the opportunity to get more than you might otherwise have been able to afford, including faster processors, more memory, or higher storage configurations, but remember to buy a laptop for the tasks you need, more than one with the best specs. Unless you’re planning to use these devices for gaming (which they aren’t designed for), you aren’t going to see a dramatic improvement in your work-related tasks just because it has a slightly better CPU.
Shankar

