The Batman’s Screenwriter, Mattson Tomlin, Says That Despite The Movie Enduring A Prolonged Production Delay?

Mattson Tomlin, Even the Batman’s screenwriter, says that despite the film enduring a manufacturing delay, there haven’t been any alterations to this script.

The Batman’s screenwriter, Mattson Tomlin, states that despite the film enduring a prolonged manufacturing delay, there haven’t been any tweaks to the script. Tomlin worked on the script alongside director Matt Reeves following the project was passed over by Batman actor Ben Affleck. The DC film throw Robert Pattinson as The Caped Crusader, the second British actor to take on the character, following Christian Bale, who played with the Knight in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred), Paul Dano (The Riddler), and Colin Farrell (The Penguin) round out the cast.

Very little was seen of this film up to now, besides some paparazzi shots of a stuntman sporting the Batman costume and a camera test video of Pattinson that Reeves published in February. On the other hand, the movie was as soon as the coronavirus pandemic struck, causing it to be shut down since March into filming deep. Despite multiple members of the cast, including Kravitz, expressing their desire to get back on set, there have been no reports that the film has resumed production, only that it probably won’t picture on location when it will.

Now, Tomlin informs Comicbook that despite the six-month filming delay, there have been no adjustments to the movie’s story or script. Tomlin says that the script has been locked down and besides, a big chunk of this movie had been shot. He adds that it truly is an issue of ensuring that the cast and crew are from contracting coronavirus safe when they return to function. You can read his comments below.

Tomlin, who was a surprise choice to write the script given his comparative lack of blockbuster experience, just has one broad release attribute movie script under his belt, Netflix’s Project Power, which is releasing this Friday. However, early reports, admittedly from the movie’s cast, imply that the script for The Batman is phenomenal and presents a daring new version of the character, at least compared to those previously seen on-screen.

The fact that the production has not chosen to tweak anything about the movie regardless of the long downtime means that there is confidence in the script Reeves and Tomlin have produced. Additionally, it is hopefully an indication that after production resumes, there will be needed, and the film can wrap up in time to meet with its current release date of October 21, 2021.

Additionally, Tomlin’s remark that filming was already underway given fans hope that there might be some footage from The Batman published at the DC FanDome occasion, which is set to take place on August 22. Reeves and the film’s stars are put to appear. Therefore it is likely that there will be at least a sneak peek at the film. What form that will take is unknown, but when there is an early teaser, the event is very likely to break the internet.