The Batman Will Resume Shooting In The Country In September Following The Coronavirus Shutdown.

- Advertisement -

Reports from the U.K. suggest Matt Reeves’ The Batman will restart shooting in September following the coronavirus shutdown. Production was postponed on account of the pandemic, although the DC Extended Universe movie started filming in England this season. The pause in filming triggered a release delay, pushing on the blockbuster back from June 2021 to October 2021. The Batman will star Robert Pattinson in his debut as the Caped Crusader, taking more than Ben Affleck, who abandoned the role after Justice League.

Zoë Kravitz will appear as Catwoman, while Andy Serkis (Alfred), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), and Colin Farrell (Penguin) are also in the cast. Reeves is helming a script that he wrote with Mattson Tomlin. It will follow Batman in his first days unlike the portrayal of Affleck. It is also going to have a dark, noir detective picture tone compared to the bright, campy variations of the 1990s as well as the epic nature of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

- Advertisement -

Now, Variety reports The Batman will begin production again in September. According to insiders on the project, the crew started building places in preparation for the take in recent weeks. Next month, cameras are set to roll up. The Batman reportedly has three weeks of shooting left to finish, meaning there is a chance filming might run right until the end of 2020, even if things go smoothly from here on out.

With news confirming the first footage from The Batman will debut at this weekend’s DC FanDome, things are looking up for your solo outing after months of delays. Both Kravitz and Pattinson have stated they’re desperate to get back place to shoot, as they believe in the quality of the script and also have high hopes for the film. In the meantime, though, Warner Bros. will need to finish building the collections, a larger task than previously believed.

Due to the strict safety protocols set as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, The Batman will no more film on location, choosing instead to remain in the controlled environment of a movie studio. While this implies, it must ensure an easier filming procedure, given the cast and crew won’t need to travel to various locations to take. It should also add to the dark, gritty tone of the movie, given that in order to get the lighting just right, classic films used to take tight, claustrophobic studio collections. Hopefully, much more information about The Batman is going to be shown when shooting resumes next month.