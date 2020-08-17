The Batman, Starring Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne, Will Reportedly Debut During The Film’s Dc Fandome Panel.

- Advertisement -

The first footage from Matt Reeves’ The Batman will reportedly debut at DC fandom. Following Ben Affleck’s exit from The Batman as the writer, director, and star, Reeves was put in control of what’s going to be a new era for the Dark Knight. The upcoming movie will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, who allegedly is early on in his superhero career during the movie. Fans have developed increasingly excited with the possibility of Reeves and Pattinson’s collaboration, particularly with every new appearance at The Batman.

Reeves surprised supporters earlier this season when he shared a movie of Pattinson from the new Batsuit before manufacturing beginning. It wasn’t until cameras started rolling The Batman, however, a comprehensive look at Pattinson’s Batsuit came thanks to some set photos. These unofficial looks at the suit were subsequently followed by Reeves unveiling the brand new Batmobile. Through just a couple of images and a movie, Reeves has already given fans a glimpse of what The Batman will look and feel just like. But some footage might be on the road.

The Batman will have a panel at DC’s virtual occasion DC FanDome on August 22nd, and it received a prime place to close out the night. The panel’s description teases fans will be treated to a few surprises, which could vary from casting to images that are new. But according to The Wrap, it seems like the first footage in the movie will also be part of the board. The report notes that “Reeves joins host Aisha Tyler to speak it up and treat fans to new footage.” Footage from The Batman wasn’t guaranteed to emerge in DC FanDome’s description of the panel, however, so it is not confirmed any will arrive.

Though The Batman will not be in theatres for more than a year following a delay to October 2021, there should be plenty of footage accessible to Reeves to cut something together. The film completed seven weeks of production before it getting closed down because of coronavirus, and The Wrap notes it has 11 weeks to go. With close to half of the filming procedure performed on The Batman and most of the main cast members confirmed to have filmed moments, its potential a sizzle reel can be assembled already.

Considering that the tease of footage out of The Batman is still unconfirmed, it might be best for lovers to keep expectations in check. If Reeves does show footage of the film in DC FanDome, a teaser trailer might be unlikely. It’s possible that too could be another show movie for Zoë Kravtiz’s Catwoman or any of the villains of the film. However, with The Batman positioned among the last major panels of DC fandom, footage from one of DC’s most highly anticipated movies are a great and smart way to cap off the episode.