The Batman: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details Here!

By- Anoj Kumar
Batman: The Adventures Continue has been like a warm blanket amidst the cold horror of waves at everything::, giving Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, and Ty Templeton the chance to come home to the universe they tended for years and build on ideas and relationships from the old show. And now, a big name from the comics is making his way into animated continuity for the first time.

Chapter nine of Batman: The Adventures Continue is titled “Red Son Rising, Part 1,” and introduces Red Hood to the world of the cartoon. It’s the start of what DC is calling “the home stretch” of Dini, Burnett, Templeton, colourist Monica Kubina, and letterer Josh Reed’s run, and it looks like, from the preview art, Joker is going to force the issue with the Red Hood, who has been hunting him for a while.

Of course, Jason Todd (the Red Hood) and the Joker have a long history in the mainstream DCU. Jason, the second Robin, was nearly beaten to death by the Joker, who then blew up the warehouse he was in, killing Jason and his birth mother. He was then resurrected and reintroduced by Judd Winick in the classic “Under the Red Hood” storyline. His actual resurrection was via a genuinely ridiculous (even for comic books) method, so let’s just agree he was…uh…dropped in a Lazarus Pit and leave it there.

Ok, so in Infinite Crisis, Superboy-Prime punched the walls of reality so hard Jason came back to life. He spent some time wandering as an amnesiac and also in a coma for a minute before he was found by Talia al-Ghul, confirmed as the deceased Robin, and dropped in a Lazarus Pit to restore his mind and I told you it was silly. Lazarus Pit. Leave it there.

