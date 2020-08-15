Home Movies The Batman: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Crucial Details Here
Movies

The Batman: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Crucial Details Here

By- Santosh Yadav
The Batman co-writer reveals the movie will explore Bruce Wayne’s harm. Despite the exit of Ben Affleck as the dominant DC superhero, Warner Bros. is currently gearing for another take on the personality throughout the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed project. Starring Robert Pattinson at the titular role, the movie remains slated for an October 2021 launch.

Pattinson is connected by a stellar cast including Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. The Batman will see Wayne on his next year as the Caped Crusader. Aside from that, there’s hardly any understood with what to expect from this project. Now Reeves’ co-writer shares a story detail, providing fans with a bit of an idea about what to expect from the film.

Speaking with Den of Geek about his latest movie, Netflix’s Project Power, the author was also asked about The Batman. Tomlin admits it is hard to discuss the high-profile project today, but he did confirm the story will handle Bruce’s early days operating since the Bat of Gotham. Furthermore, he disclosed the narrative would revolve about the character’s trauma:

Reeves and Pattinson’s take on Batman is currently different from Zack Snyder’s version of the Caped Crusader as played by Affleck. The DC Extended Universe’s original iteration took an older, hardened and more worldly approach, and that is what made him unique from his predecessors. The Batman’s variant, however, will bring fans back into the early days of the character, as Tomlin says. There isn’t a guarantee the film will revisit the murders of Martha and Thomas Wayne. However, considering it’s the most traumatic moment of Bruce’s life, it’s very likely his arc will be affected by that the crime.

There might still be a long way to go before The Batman hits theatres, but fans can find out more about it in the next few months. This will begin with DC FanDome, scheduled for this month. The forthcoming event is verified to have appearances from Reeves and Pattinson, and it’s safe to say they’re ready to talk about the movie, possibly releasing the very first teaser for it.

Santosh Yadav

