‘The Batman’ Movie: Release Date, Plot Details, Cast And Everything We Know So Far

By- Santosh Yadav
In reprising his role as The Dark Knight at The Flash movie, Ben Affleck will set a new album among Batman celebrities. Though Affleck had left the Batman role in early 2019, he’ll overlook the cowl once more alongside Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen, with the Scarlet Speedster’s film being inspired from the Flashpoint story arc from the comics. Affleck also will not be the sole Batman from the movie, with Michael Keaton also set to return as his incarnation of Bruce Wayne, as well.

News of Affleck’s return is only the hottest internet-stopping DC film development to be produced over the duration of this summer. Since the statement that the Justice League Snyder Cut will debut on HBO Max at 2021, previously unthinkable news has become fairly commonplace for DC’s upcoming movie slate. While Affleck reprising the role following his departure was seen as highly unlikely for the longest period, his return could even accomplish something that no other Batman celebrity has done.

By looking in The Flash, Affleck will have played Batman in a total of four films, surpassing previous record-holder Christian Bale’s three Batman performances in The Dark Knight trilogy. While Adam West and Kevin Conroy every have an overall larger Batman resume, owing to their wide-ranging performances in the role, this is nonetheless a remarkable accomplishment among Batman actors, especially considering that the door had seemed shut forever on Affleck actually returning. Beginning his tenure in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Affleck would also make a cameo at Suicide Squad the same year. Following his appearance in 2017’s Justice League, Affleck officially vacated The Batman last year, having previously stepped down as director, with Matt Reeves taking over and Robert Pattinson subsequently being cast as Bruce Wayne. But Affleck’s return does not override Pattinson’s Batman or any other due to DC’s film and television properties existing together in a Multiverse.

This was first set in motion by the CW’s Crisis On Infinite Earths crossover event, which included an appearance by Ezra Miller’s Flash alongside numerous additional references to a lot of big and small-screen DC adaptations. After news of the chance of Keaton’s Batman appearing in The Flash came, it became clearer than ever that DC’s Multiverse had truly been put in movement, encompassing even possessions that had previously been rebooted. All this is why why Affleck’s Batman may look in The Flash without negating The Batman.

Even though Affleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne was well-received, his time in the function proved tumultuous. This was created from behind-the-scenes issues that most infamously included Justice League’s last minute reshoots that completely sidetracked the movie out of Zack Snyder’s plan. Together with Affleck having made his support for the Snyder Cut’s release famous on multiple events, its HBO Max debut next year probably does a lot to explain him being more open to portraying Batman again in additional DC films.

The fact that Affleck, and for that matter, Keaton, will perform Batman once more is as clear a sign of a sea change to DC’s cinematic future as recent memory has provided. And in portraying Batman once again in The Flash, Affleck is now set to have more cinematic Black Knight performances to his name than some of his fellow Batmen.

Fans...
