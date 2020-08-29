Home Hollywood The Batman, Fantastic Beasts 3 Are Set to Resume Production Next Month
The Batman, Fantastic Beasts 3 Are Set to Resume Production Next Month

By- Naveen Yadav
Several film productions are restarting after being closed down as a result of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The most recent movie to resume production will probably be The Batman; the Dark Knight’s most up-to-date film adventure will start filming this September. Crew members have been constructing sets for the movie this past month, which includes three months left to take.

Filming on The Batman had stopped in March due to the pandemic. Star Robert Pattinson, who will play the title role, was quarantined in London. Pattinson and director/co-writer Matt Reeves will attend the virtual DC FanDome occasion, in which a first glance at The Batman is going to be shown.

Also restarting manufacturing is the next installment of this Fantastic Beasts picture franchise. The Harry Potter spinoff had stopped production in the spring due to the pandemic, whilst The Matrix 4 had resumed its production. All three films will be taken Warner Bros’ Leavesden Studios.

Other movies that have figurines comprise Jurassic World: Dominion from Universal and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel Studios.

The Batman is led at Matt Reeves and co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. The film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/ Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/ Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/ The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson. The Batman has been set to be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.

Directed by David Yates and written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves, Fantastic Beasts 3 stars film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, along with Jude Law. The launch date for the movie is set for Nov. 12, 2021.

