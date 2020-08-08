- Advertisement -

The arrival of the very first coronavirus vaccines will allow life to come back to ordinary, Canada’s best health expert said during a briefing.

People will need to respect safety guidelines for many years after vaccines arrive.

and that contains social distancing and wearing face masks.

In spite of vaccine programs in place, face masks may be required for two to three years, Dr. Theresa Tam said. It won’t go away on its own.

and we may never get rid of it, maybe not when vaccines and effective therapies can reduce transmission and prevent complications and death.

That is not as bad as it sounds. We’ve been living with the flu for a whole lot longer than that, and new flu strains often cause pandemics of their own.

After we do have drugs effective against COVID-19.

the virus will become just another infectious disease that we’ve managed to encounter.

Regrettably, it is going to be a couple of years until we get there.

And we are going to have to practice social distancing and wear masks for years to come, even after the first vaccines reach the public.

In accordance with Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, who warned this week that vaccines are not a”silver bullet.”

“We are going to have to handle this pandemic certainly over the next year.

but certainly [we’re ] planning for the longer duration of the next two to three years through which the vaccine may play a role.

but we don’t understand yet.” The doctor highlighted the value of social distancing, hand hygiene, and mask-wearing.

and made it clear that vaccines won’t bring back a healthy lifetime soon.

It is unsure how effective vaccines will be and how long immunity might

endure. Vaccine makers still must determine what doses to utilize and whether vaccines can protect against infection, or whether they can just prevent severe illness.

Once a vaccine clears evaluations and receives regulatory approval for distribution, it won’t be available immediately to most people.

“Likely, there will not be enough vaccines for the population,” Tam said.

“So, there’ll be prioritization, and we’re considering that.”

That’s a line of thinking the very best infectious disease expert has preserved for a couple of months now.

However, Tam added that public health officials are planning for a situation where security measures will be required to get a couple more years.

“[A vaccine] is just one significant layer of protection,” Canada’s top health specialist said. “It is a fundamental solution when we get a safe and effective vaccine.

but I’d say that the general health measures that we have in place — that the private, daily measures we take — will need to continue.”

She said that the Public Health Agency of Canada will be publishing detailed guidelines for reopening colleges in September. The US has no such instructions.