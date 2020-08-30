The A List Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!

The A-List is a British thriller teen drama web series created by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier.
The series was originally released on October 25, 2018, on BBC I Player. Later on August 30, 2019 Netflix bought the international distribution rights and uploaded it.
For season 2, the BBC has officially given up production. Therefore, Netflix will produce new episodes of the series.
Plot
The plot of the series revolves around Mia and Amber. Set up in a holiday camp on an island located in the Scottish Highlands. It follows a group of 12 teenagers who meet during the summer. Soon, their best vacation turns into a nightmare. Mia arrives with the idea of becoming the Queen of the camp, but after the arrival of the mysterious Amber, everything goes wrong for her.
Cast
- Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia
- Ellie Duckles as Amber
- Savannah Baker as Kayleigh
- Cian Barry as Dave
- Eleanor Bennett as Jenna
- Jacob Dudman as Dev
- Benjamin Nugent as Harry
- Rosie Dwyer as Alex
- Jack Kane as Zac
- Max Lohan as Luka
- Nneka Okoye as Mags
- Micheal Ward as Brendan
- Georgina Sadler as Petal
- Indianna Ryan as Midge
Release Date
There is no confirmation on the release date of “The A-List” till now. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement from Netflix. However, it can be assumed that the series will be on screens in late 2020 or early 2021.
