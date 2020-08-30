Home TV Series Netflix The A List Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!
TV SeriesNetflix

The A List Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!

By- Akanksha
- Advertisement -

The A-List is a British thriller teen drama web series created by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier.

The series was originally released on October 25, 2018, on BBC I Player. Later on August 30, 2019 Netflix bought the international distribution rights and uploaded it.

- Advertisement -

For season 2, the BBC has officially given up production. Therefore, Netflix will produce new episodes of the series.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around Mia and Amber. Set up in a holiday camp on an island located in the Scottish Highlands. It follows a group of 12 teenagers who meet during the summer. Soon, their best vacation turns into a nightmare. Mia arrives with the idea of ​​becoming the Queen of the camp, but after the arrival of the mysterious Amber, everything goes wrong for her.

Cast

  • Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia
  • Ellie Duckles as Amber
  • Savannah Baker as Kayleigh
  • Cian Barry as Dave
  • Eleanor Bennett as Jenna
  • Jacob Dudman as Dev
  • Benjamin Nugent as Harry
  • Rosie Dwyer as Alex
  • Jack Kane as Zac
  • Max Lohan as Luka
  • Nneka Okoye as Mags
  • Micheal Ward as Brendan
  • Georgina Sadler as Petal
  • Indianna Ryan as Midge

Release Date

There is no confirmation on the release date of “The A-List” till now. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement from Netflix. However, it can be assumed that the series will be on screens in late 2020 or early 2021.

For more updates, keep reading.

Also Read:   The Stranger Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast And All You Need To Know
- Advertisement -
Akanksha

Must Read

The A List Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!

Netflix Akanksha -
The A-List is a British thriller teen drama web series created by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier.
Also Read:   Happy Season 2: All The Information You Need to Know
The series was originally released on October 25,...
Read more

Made in Abyss season 2- When will the new season release? What is exciting for fans in the upcoming season? And more details!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Made in Abyss season Two: Made in Abyss is a Version of This Manga with the Exact Same name by Akihiro Tsukushi. It is...
Read more

Haikyuu Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Information On Its Official Trailer? What Is Exciting For The Fans?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2, Haikyuu is a Japanese shonen manga series which is a super hit series one of the anime fans, which...
Read more

Vikings Season 7 Official Release Date Announced? Who will be in Cast – Can We See some New Faces in Upcoming Season?

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Vikings year 7 is a historical drama TV sequence deriving its inventiveness from the stories of Norsemen of ancient medieval Scandinavia. The storyline of...
Read more

Jack Ryan Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Information

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
American political spy thriller web television show, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan was first dropped on Prime Video back on August 31, 2018, and entered...
Read more

Blood And Treasure Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Cast And More!

Entertainment Akanksha -
Action-adventure drama television series created by Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia. It is an American series premiered on May 21, 2019 on CBS. Plot Blood &...
Read more

Legacies Season 3: Is It Delay, Know All The New Details For The Third Season Revealed

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Legacies is a well-known American show, which will be a powerful fantasy thriller collection. The fantasy show was made by Julie Plec. The show...
Read more

Ap Bio Season 3: What’s Different About Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything Else You Need To Know

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Ap Bio Season 3: Remember Jack Griffin out of A.P. Bio, who dropped the job of his dreams and flipped to teach biology in...
Read more

Young Justice Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Everything You Need To Know About It And More!

Netflix Naveen Yadav -
Young Justice is an American superhero animated television series fabricated by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman. The series adopts the entire DC Universe while...
Read more

Supernatural Season 15 Trailer: The Winchesters Prepare To Kill God

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The trailer for the last episodes of Supernatural season 15 has arrived, offering a glimpse into the drama's much-anticipated end. The series was originally...
Read more
© World Top Trend