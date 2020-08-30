The A List Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!

- Advertisement -

The A-List is a British thriller teen drama web series created by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier.

The series was originally released on October 25, 2018, on BBC I Player. Later on August 30, 2019 Netflix bought the international distribution rights and uploaded it.

For season 2, the BBC has officially given up production. Therefore, Netflix will produce new episodes of the series.

Plot

The plot of the series revolves around Mia and Amber. Set up in a holiday camp on an island located in the Scottish Highlands. It follows a group of 12 teenagers who meet during the summer. Soon, their best vacation turns into a nightmare. Mia arrives with the idea of ​​becoming the Queen of the camp, but after the arrival of the mysterious Amber, everything goes wrong for her.

Cast

Lisa Ambalavanar as Mia

Ellie Duckles as Amber

Savannah Baker as Kayleigh

Cian Barry as Dave

Eleanor Bennett as Jenna

Jacob Dudman as Dev

Benjamin Nugent as Harry

Rosie Dwyer as Alex

Jack Kane as Zac

Max Lohan as Luka

Nneka Okoye as Mags

Micheal Ward as Brendan

Georgina Sadler as Petal

Indianna Ryan as Midge

Release Date

There is no confirmation on the release date of “The A-List” till now. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement from Netflix. However, it can be assumed that the series will be on screens in late 2020 or early 2021.

