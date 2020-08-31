Home TV Series Netflix The A List Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All Interesting Facts
The A List Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All Interesting Facts

By- Ajeet Kumar
The A-List was originally featured on the BBC i Player, and it had been the work of Nina Metivier and Dan Berlina. This was released on 25 October 2018. The series is currently a British drama series. It comes under the Creation of Kindle Entertainment. After the show made its debut in the UK, the rights went to Netflix. Hence, the series is now available on Netflix for a year today. Now, we are receiving the information on “The A-List Season 2”.

The A List Season 2; Release Date;

There’s no confirmed release date for this particular sequence. It’ll be shown as soon as possible in the future times. Yet, we have to wait for the new release date. I hope the above information will suit the fan clubs. Stay tuned for updates and continue to watch our daily news.

The Cast of “The A-List Season 2” is surely talented:

Most of the teenage drama shows, The A-List Season 2, would be resuming with their characters. These characters are performed with the following artists:

  • Lisa Ambalavanar played with Mia
  • Ellie Duckles portrayed by Amber
  • Jacob Dudman played by Dev
  • Rosie Dwyer portrayed by Alex
  • Savannah Baker played by Kayleigh
  • Micahel Wing portrayed by Brendan
  • Jack Kane played by Zac
  • Benjamin Nugent depicted by Harry
  • Eleanor Bennett played by Jenna
  • Georgina Sadler depicted by Petal
  • Nneka Okoye played Magazine
  • Dave portrayed by Cian Barry
Also, along with all these gifted artists, many other cast members may too be present.

The A list season 2; interesting facts;

There were numerous marvelous episodes in this series. A number of the intriguing episodes are specifically,” here she is at last,” “take back control,” “to turn into a queen,” “catch of the king,” “in for the kill,” “all that left among us,” “that you sued to be,” “toxin,” “everything you left behind,” “run, mia, run,” “the previous love,” etc..

The above episodes are in the prior season, and the next season will be shown soon by Netflix.

Ajeet Kumar



