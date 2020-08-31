The A List season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show The A-List is a British web TV series. This exciting show includes Teen drama, Mystery and Thriller genres. The series was first aired on 25 October 2018. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Dan Berlinka and Nina Metivier and Sandra MacIver was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Lisa Ambalavanar, Ellie Duckles, Savannah Baker, Cian Barry, Eleanor Bennett, Jacob Dudman, Benjamin Nugent, Rosie Dwyer, Jack Kane, Max Lohan and Nneka Okoye. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 13 episodes. Then the series was renewed for a second season. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 5.3/10 from IMDb and 6.2% from Rotten Tomatoes.

The A-List season 2 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Ellie Duckles as Amber, Cian Barry as Dave, Savannah Baker as Kayleigh, Eleanor Bennett as Jenna, Benjamin Nugent as Harry, and Jacob Dudman as Dev.

The A-List season 2 plot

Season 2 will be the continuation of season 1. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

The A-List season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know, the series was first released on 25 October 2018 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.