The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More

The 100 Season 8, The 100 is a post-apocalyptic fiction series based on the novel series of the same title by Kass Morgan. The series has now finished seven seasons and airs on The CW.

The series has attracted a massive fan base since it first premiered on The CW. Following the launch of season seven on May 20, 2020, fans are waiting to hear its renewal.

So here including the latest upgrades, plot, cast, and the release date.

The release date of The 100 season 8

On March 19, 2014, the series premiered for the first time with season one. After season one, we got five more seasons back to back, and all were greater than the previous one.

When it comes to season eight of the 100, we should know that the seventh season is still in the atmosphere and would finish on August 19, 2020. The seventh season began on May 20, 2020, and air every Wednesday. Josh is the programmer who has provided us with information regarding the renewal of string for the seventh season on his Twitter. Josh has also announced that seventh would be the final in the series. Those that are thinking whether we will get not then or season eight are clear for those who there’ll be no seasons.

The cast members of the show:

Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake

Adina Porter as Indra

Jarod Joseph as Nathan Miller

Luisa Oliveira as Emori

Tati Gabrielle as Gaia

Lola Flanery as Madi Griffin

Chuku Modu as Gabriel Santiago

Ivan Milicevic as Charmaine Diyoza

JR Bourne as Russell Light Bourne VII

Shannon Kook as Jordan Green

Shelby Flannery as Hope Diyoza

What will be the storyline of The 100 Season 8?

The 100 revolves. The living humans were residing in the space on a ship named Ark. 97-years after all this, 100 juvenile detainees are sent back to Earth to see whether it could be habited again or not. The show portrays their journey and the battle for survival.

Rothenberg has said that the season is their version of a happy end. It will show the moral of the story. About the storyline of season 8, lovers will need to wait until the show gets renewed to get further updates on this.