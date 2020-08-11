Home TV Series The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More
TV Series

The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More

By- Ajeet Kumar
- Advertisement -

The 100 Season 8, The 100 is a post-apocalyptic fiction series based on the novel series of the same title by Kass Morgan. The series has now finished seven seasons and airs on The CW.

The series has attracted a massive fan base since it first premiered on The CW. Following the launch of season seven on May 20, 2020, fans are waiting to hear its renewal.

So here including the latest upgrades, plot, cast, and the release date.

The release date of The 100 season 8

On March 19, 2014, the series premiered for the first time with season one. After season one, we got five more seasons back to back, and all were greater than the previous one.

Also Read:   The 100 Season 8: Check Out The Release Date, Leading Artists And Some Suitable Information For Viewers

When it comes to season eight of the 100, we should know that the seventh season is still in the atmosphere and would finish on August 19, 2020. The seventh season began on May 20, 2020, and air every Wednesday. Josh is the programmer who has provided us with information regarding the renewal of string for the seventh season on his Twitter. Josh has also announced that seventh would be the final in the series. Those that are thinking whether we will get not then or season eight are clear for those who there’ll be no seasons.

Also Read:   Black Mirror Season 6: Release Date Who Will Be Part Of The Cast Of The Sixth Season Of Black Mirror?

The cast members of the show:

  • Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes
  • Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin
  • Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake
  • Adina Porter as Indra
  • Jarod Joseph as Nathan Miller
  • Luisa Oliveira as Emori
  • Tati Gabrielle as Gaia
  • Lola Flanery as Madi Griffin
  • Chuku Modu as Gabriel Santiago
  • Ivan Milicevic as Charmaine Diyoza
  • JR Bourne as Russell Light Bourne VII
  • Shannon Kook as Jordan Green
  • Shelby Flannery as Hope Diyoza
Also Read:   The Circle Season 2 : When It Will Likely Arriving On Netflix?And Here’s What We Know?

What will be the storyline of The 100 Season 8?

The 100 revolves. The living humans were residing in the space on a ship named Ark. 97-years after all this, 100 juvenile detainees are sent back to Earth to see whether it could be habited again or not. The show portrays their journey and the battle for survival.

Rothenberg has said that the season is their version of a happy end. It will show the moral of the story. About the storyline of season 8, lovers will need to wait until the show gets renewed to get further updates on this.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know
Ajeet Kumar

Must Read

The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Lots More

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
The 100 Season 8, The 100 is a post-apocalyptic fiction series based on the novel series of the same title by Kass Morgan. The...
Read more

Hitman Season 1: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything Important For You!!!

Entertainment Prabhakaran -
Following Jack Ryan, we could observe another tv set created over a match. Hitman is a style video game in which you are. It...
Read more

The Genetic Detective Season 2: Everything A Fan Should Know About Its Renewal And Air Date The First Season OF The Series Was Loved...

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Fans can not get enough of this crime thriller series, saving that progressing interest for an intriguing crime drama with regards to obeying the...
Read more

Atypical Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything New Details

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
In 2017 Netflix released a coming of age drama series Atypical. Since its release on the broadcasting giant's platform, a fantastic fan following has...
Read more

COVID-19 Vaccine Advantage Over Its Rivals

Corona Sweety Singh -
The newest coronavirus vaccine update concerns Johnson & Johnson, whose experimental drug just entered Phase 1 of human trials. The vaccine candidate delivered...
Read more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
The Animal Kingdom, one of those fan-favourite crime drama series. Together with Mama Smurf, things are going to get more exciting today. We might...
Read more

Russian sturgeon and American paddlefish have inadvertently made a new hybrid species

Education Pooja Das -
  Russian sturgeon and American paddlefish have inadvertently made a new hybrid species Scientists working together with the Russian sturgeon and American paddlefish have inadvertently made...
Read more

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Any Official Announcement About The Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Trailer!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Arthdal Chronicles is a sentiment dream series from the place that's known for Arth. The story includes the occupants of the city as another...
Read more

Rick And Morty Season 5: Renewal Status And Check The All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Back in 2013, the adult series Rick And Morty debuted on Adult Swim. It's made by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon that will also...
Read more

House of Cards Season 7: Release Date, And All You Need To know?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
House of Cards Season 7: It is one of the prominent political drama series created by Beau Willimon It was based on a book...
Read more
© World Top Trend