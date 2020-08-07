The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know

- Advertisement -

Getting science series is good as it shows and gives us a glimpse of possibilities that science could produce. We have many science shows and have found a number of them calm because they concentrate on content while others are full of activity because they show us the issues. If we speak of any science show which has action, then we have The 100.

The 100 is a science series of America. It’s a drama that is full of science, however, all fictional. It isn’t just about the subject, but it has genres like action. This science is a version of a book that has the same name known as The 100. Kass Morgan is the author of this publication. Jason Rothenberg is the one who has completed the development of the sequence. Warner Bros. Is the distributor of the whole collection. Six of those seasons have introduced, and seventh is in going on, and the atmosphere so let’s catch the options of season 8.

When can we see The 100 Season 8?

The season landed in May 2020. It was made apparent the season is going to be the final in the collection. This season marked the end of this show that was audacious and addicting. So The 100 will not be returning for another season.

But there is good news arriving that Rothenberg has started developing a prequel series of The 100 that will be premiered on The CW. This prequel series will show the events for 97 years. For instance, the atomic apocalypse that wiped out all life on Earth can be seen by us.

So there are plans in motion to revisit a story set within precisely the same world, even if the season of The 100 will not be returning. In February 2020, it was revealed that Iola Evans, Leo Howard, and Adain Bradley were cast as Callie, August, and Reese.

The plot of The 100 season 8

In season sixth, we found that Hope stabbed Octavia. As it was carried to the season, However, the narrative did not end at that stage. As there would be no further season, we have to say about the storyline since it’s not in development.

What will be the cast of The 100 Season 8?

We will probably see every character if eight happens in the earlier seasons returning to portray their various characters.

The cast will contain —

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Paige Turco as Abigail “Abby” Griffin

Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane

Thomas McDonell as Finn Collins

Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake

Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes

Shannon Kook as Jordan Green

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake