The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update

By- Sunidhi
The Hundred is a post-apocalyptic teen drama internet television series. It is loosely based totally mostly on novel series via Kass Morgan. Jason Rothenberg creates this show for CW Television Network. The show first released in 2014 and emerge as lovingly received via critics and audiences. Undoubtedly it’s miles one of the well-known youngsterager dramas on television at the moment. The show is currently in its seventh season and is already in headlines.

Release Date Of one hundred Season 8:

A hundred seasons seven is currently jogging on video display units and emerge as nowadays dropped. It emerges as premiered in May 2020. Before the release of Season seven, it will become made easy that it’ll probably be the terminating season. Season seven is probably the final financial disaster of this series. And there can be no new season for this show.

The plot of The hundred:

The show takes place in a worldwide ravaged via a nuclear attack in which the surviving humans stay in a ship. About ninety-seven years after, 100 juvenile delinquents are sent once more on land to look if it is able to be habited once more.

So the storyline centers spherical them and their struggles to stay to inform the story on Earth. Some of them die; some are alive and struggling to adjust.

Leading artists of The 100 :

The foremost artists that electricity the script of this show embody Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeroponlo, Lindsey Morgan, Paige Turio, Henry Cusick.

Some appropriate statistics for viewers :

Show’s author Rothenberg brought that they are working on a prequel to this show. The name is however, now not suggested, and it’ll probably be brought after the show ends. There is not any dependable statement regarding this now.

In conclusion, we are able to say that we might not witness each different sequel. But there is probably a prequel to enjoy.

