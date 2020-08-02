The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Updates

- Advertisement -

The 100, a post-apocalyptic American spine chiller, started around 2014. What’s more, in a vast fan base, it has pulled because of its dispatch. This is the thing which you have to think about the awful sci-fi that is inevitable. She represented the forthcoming season as blossoms, as Dr. Eric Jackson portrayed.

When can we see The 100 Season 8?

The season landed in May 2020. It had been made apparent that the season will be the last in the collection. This season marked the end of this show that was addicting and daring. So The 100 won’t be returning for another season.

But there is good news arriving that Rothenberg has begun developing a prequel set of The 100 that will be shown on The CW. This prequel series will demonstrate the occasions 97 years before the original series. For example, we can see the apocalypse that wiped out almost all life on Earth.

There are plans in motion to jumpstart a story set within precisely the world, even if the season of this 100 will not be returning. In February 2020, it was disclosed that Leo Howard, Iola Evans, and Adain Bradley were cast as Callie, August, and Reese.

The Cast of 100 Season 8

Starting today, no upgrades are accessible on the gap in the cast.

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake

Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes

Paige Turco as Dr. Abigail Griffin

Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane

Devon Bostick as Jasper Jordan

Isaiah Washington as Thelonious Jah

After 97 years of the nuclear attack, humankind is demolished, the story unfurls. In anticipation of finding whether the Earth is as tenable, a rocket has been delivered. They have 100 youth detainees inside the country. There are 100.

There has, as of now, been no inspection of this season. In any case, Jason Rothenberg, author of The 100, clarified that time travel wouldn’t be doable. What’s more, following the 6th, the seventh season will get. In a perfect world, The 100: Rebellion of Kass Morgan, at the fourth volume, fans wrap up. Clarke and Bellamy have married, and also, in reality, they are a mindful couple.

What will be the storyline of The 100 Season 8?

The 100 revolves around a world that’s been destroyed by a nuclear attack. The surviving humans were residing in the area on a boat called Ark. 97-years after all of this, 100 juvenile detainees are sent back to Earth to see if it can be habited again or not. The show portrays the battle for survival and their journey.

Rothenberg has said that the season is that their version of a happy ending. It will show the story’s moral. Concerning the storyline of season 8, getting that fans need to wait until the show gets renewed will get additional updates.