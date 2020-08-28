The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All The Latest Details You Need To Know!

- Advertisement -

100 is an American postwar science fiction tv series. The founder of the top-rated TV series is Jason Rothenberg. The series is mostly predicated on Kass Morgan’s book set of the identical name.

However, they’re also one of the very first individuals to return to Earth in the distance habitat known as the”Ark.” After Earth was ruined because of a nuclear burst.

The series was the very first time released on 19th March 2014 at CW station. After five successful seasons and six successful seasons. The series was renewed because of its seventh and the previous season in April 2019.

The following is the listing of all of the characters and cast. Who kept us amused for six Decades directly with their exceptional performances:

Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin

Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake

Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes

Adina Porter as Indra

Jarod Joseph as Nathan Miller

Luisa Oliveira as Emori

Tati Gabrielle as Gaia

Lola Flanery as Madi Griffin

JR Bourne as Russell Light Bourne VII

Chuku Modu as Gabriel Santiago

Ivan Milicevic as Charmaine Diyoza

Shannon Kook as Jordan Green

Shelby Flannery as Hope Diyoza

Release Date: The 100 Season 8

Most of us recognize that the season was the final season of this series 100. Further, there’ll be no longer much-awaited for the series.

The much-awaited and also the most anticipated season of this series. That’s the season 7 was recently relaesed on 20th May 2020 about the CW station.

What’s the Storyline?

AS THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONAL TIME OR AN EIGHT-SEASON FOR THIS ISSUE. SO THERE AREN’T ANY NEW STORYLINES FOR THE SERIES.

BUT ANYHOW YOU WILL ANYTIME SEE THE FINALE SEASON. THAT’S THE SEVENTH SEASON THAT WAS DROPPED OUT WITH A BANG. AND CERTAINLY, IT DID SERVE ITS PURPOSE AND A FINALE SEASON.

AS IT DID WRAP UP ALL OF THE SEVEN SEASONS SUPERBLY. AND GAVE THE SERIES A LOVELY END THAT IT DESERVED.