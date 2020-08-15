Home TV Series Netflix The 100 Season 8: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You...
The 100 Season 8: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Sunidhi
The Hundred is a post-apocalyptic youngster drama web tv collection. It is loosely primarily based totally on novel collection through Kass Morgan. Jason Rothenberg creates this display for CW Television Network. The show first launched in 2014 and became lovingly acquired through critics and audiences. Undoubtedly it’s far one of the famous youngster dramas on tv at the moment. The show is presently in its 7th season and is already in headlines.

RELEASE DATE OF 100 SEASON 8:

A hundred seasons seven is presently going for walks on monitors and become these days dropped. It becomes premiered in May 2020. Before the release of Season seven, it becomes made clean that it will likely be the terminating season. Season seven might be the very last bankruptcy of this collection. And there may be no new season for this show.

The plot of The hundred:

The show takes location in a global ravaged through a nuclear assault wherein the surviving human beings live in a ship. About ninety-seven years after, a hundred juvenile delinquents are dispatched again on land to peer if it could be habited again.
So the storyline facilities round them and their struggles to live to tell the tale on Earth. Some of them die; a few are alive and suffering to adjust.

Leading artists of The a hundred :

The main artists that power the script of this show encompass Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Paige Turio, Henry Cusick.

Some suitable information for viewers :

Show’s writer Rothenberg introduced that they’re operating on a prequel to this show. The call is but now no longer suggested, and it will likely be introduced after the show ends. There isn’t any reliable assertion concerning this now.

In conclusion, we can say that we won’t witness every other sequel. But there might be a prequel to enjoy.

Also Read:   The 100 Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know
