The 100 season 8: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show The 100 is an American TV series. This exciting show includes Action, Drama, Dystopian, Post-apocalyptic and Science fiction genres. The series was first aired on March 19, 2014. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Jason Rothenberg and Jae Marchant, Tim Scanlan, Aaron Ginsburg, Wade McIntyre and T.J. Bradywas the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, Marie Avgeropoulos, Bob Morley, Kelly Hu, Christopher Larkin, Devon Bostick and Isaiah Washington. The show has till now created seven seasons. Season 1 was aired with 13 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on October 22, 2014 with 16 episodes, season 3 on January 21, 2016 with 16 episodes, season 4 on February 1, 2017 with 13 episodes, season 5 on April 24, 2018 with 13 episodes, season 6 on April 30, 2019 with 13 episodes and finally season 7 on May 20, 2020 with 16 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated from 7.7/10 IMDb and 82% from Rotten Tomatoes.

The 100 seasons 8 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. we do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Paige Turco as Abigail, Thomas Mcdonnel as Finn Collins, Eli Goree as Wells Jaha, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake and Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake.

The 100 seasons 8 plot

The show till now has not been renewed for an eighth season and reports say that Netflix has officially cancelled The 100 for a new season. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

The 100 seasons 8 Release date

The series has not been renewed for an eighth season. As we know the series was first released on March 19, 2014 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.

