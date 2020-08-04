Home Entertainment The 100 Season 7: Sheidheda Goes After Madi in This Exclusive Clip!!!
The 100 Season 7: Sheidheda Goes After Madi in This Exclusive Clip!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
The finale season of The 100 isn’t limiting itself to only one Big Bad. Whereas there may end up being a Bad that’s Bigger than the rest, proper now, Sheidheda and Bill Cadogan (with again up villain vocals from Anders) are in tight competitors for Best Season 7 Villain. On this week’s episode, “A Little Sacrifice,” Sheidheda features some critical floor in that respect by threatening Madi.

“I provided you a world, and also you select weak spot… love,” Sheidheda, coated within the blood of the individuals he simply slaughtered, tells Madi when he finds her within the canteen in our exclusive sneak peek at “A Little Sacrifice,” the ninth episode of the season.

That is all notably terrifying and traumatic for Madi because, in Season 6, Sheidheda was one of many voices within Madi’s head, which is to say one of many many commanders within The Flame whose consciousness Madi had entry to as the present Commander. Preying on Madi’s vulnerability when she thought Clarke was lifeless, the Dark Commander tried to persuade Madi to start out killing the Primes and, , just about everybody. Sheidheda ultimately possesses Madi, utilizing her body to attempt to acquire management of Sanctum by no matter means obligatory. Finally, Raven makes use of a “kill code” to destroy Sheidheda, and The Flame with him. However, as we Season 7 watchers know, Sheidheda tricked them and truly uploaded his consciousness to Russell Prime’s Thoughts Drive.

So what does Sheidheda need now? To ensure Madi doesn’t pose a risk to him. “As a fellow former Commander, you’ve got a declare to the throne. And whereas killing you solves that downside, it makes my Indra downside worse.” Take a look at this exclusive clip from the episode…

