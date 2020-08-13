- Advertisement -

TESS has spotted at 66 new planets, and scientists are working to confirm the discovery of the following 2,100 or so.

TESS

The spacecraft scans the heavens for tiny drops in star brightness that reveal distant planets,

even though we can not immediately see them.

Now, after two decades, TESS has formally completed its primary mission,

but just like a lot of NASA’s tools, TESS still has plenty of life left.

It will start an extended mission that NASA hopes will result in even more amazing discoveries.

Thus far, TESS has increased roughly 75 percent of the skies, as observed from Earth.

It does so in massive chunks, tracking segments of the sky for star brightness varies .

During its primary mission, TESS discovered 66 confirmed exoplanets plus a whopping 2,000+ which are still awaiting verification.

The method TESS utilizes to see exoplanets is equally as straightforward as it seems.

The satellite stares at stars for a protracted time.

After the brightness of the star dips at regular intervals,

it’s a sign that there’s probably something (or many somethings) orbiting the star and occasionally blocking its light.

In the beginning, TESS was tasked with mapping out the southern sky.

Once it completed that job, it moved on to mapping the northern skies up until its primary mission was finished.

Now, as NASA explains, it will flip once again and start re-examining the southern sky seeking discoveries.

“Now in its extended mission, TESS has turned around to restart studying the south,”

NASA notes. “Also, the TESS team has introduced improvements to the way the satellite collects and processes information.

Its cameras now catch a complete picture every 10 minutes or 3 times quicker than during the principal mission.

The faster measurements enables TESS to resolve better brightness changes caused by stellar oscillations

and also to catch explosive flares from active stars in larger detail.”

These changes will remain in place for its elongated mission’s length,

which will be finish at September 2022.

After spending annually imaging the southern skies, IT will require the following 15 weeks to collect additional observations from

the north and to survey areas along the ecliptic —

the plane of Earth’s orbit around the Sun —

that have not yet been image by TESS.”

Just detecting an exoplanet is tough enough, but imaging it will demand much more advanced hardware.

The James Webb Space Telescope —

whether it ever actually launches —

can bring us a step nearer to knowing the distant worlds we have previously visited, while also allowing us to locate new ones.