- Advertisement -

This is terrible news if you need another stimulation test.

Congressional leaders and President Trump are unable to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus stimulation bill that includes funds for another stimulation test.

A proposition was negotiated for weeks among Republicans and Democrats in the Senate, but talks failed at the end of the week.

President Trump signed a flurry of executive orders in recent days that attempt to take unilateral action on a few of what could happen to be in a stimulus bill.

new coronavirus

A new coronavirus relief package was supposed to have gotten congressional acceptance by today.

It was a legislative package that could have contained an assortment of much-needed advantages

like another stimulation check for most Americans to attempt to give a sorely needed boost to the economy.

Rather, talks collapsed in the Senate resulting in the weekend;

President Trump

President Trump signed a flurry of executive orders which apparently accept various portions of that which would have been in a stimulus bill.

On Monday, he thumbed his nose at House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi

and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer –“Where are they for the previous four weeks,” he asked rhetorically in his conversation.

It all sort of calls to mind Mercutio’s dying curse imposed against both the Montagues and Capulets (“A plague on both your houses!”) ,

since the endless war involving both parties has caused another stimulus check of at least $1,200 for Americans hit hard by the

coronavirus outbreak being but the latest casualty of the continuing dysfunction in the nation’s capital.

Trump’s Monday morning tweet seemed to revel in the gridlock, and in his idealization of himself

because the problem-solver (minus, of course, actually solving the problem needing to do with a second stimulation check).

His executive orders over the weekend included a payroll tax cut and also the provision of an extra $400/week in unemployment benefits.

principles

The principles, however, were dashed and possibly raised more questions than answers.

As noted by MarketWatch, for instance, the cash for the additional

weekly national unemployment help would come from disaster relief funds:

“Cash-strapped states would be required to chip in $100 of the additional benefit

. The app could last just four weeks before it runs out of money.”

Ernie Tedeschi, a former Treasury Department economist, was one of the specialists and talking heads

who took to Twitter over the weekend to describe some of their impracticality associated with Trump’s orders.

Meanwhile, that no second stimulation check money has actually been approved yet is totally shocking,

for reasons that have the fact that this is such low-hanging legislative fruit. There’s bipartisan support in Congress for its newest tests

President Trump himself not just guaranteed

that they would be arriving soon

but that the first tests might even be more important than that which Americans got last time around.

Obviously, the need is still there, it’s acute, and the time to act is now.

As a reminder, the next 1.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the very first time for the week ending August 1

on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the US Dept. of Labor. A trend that’s unlikely to be reversed anytime soon.