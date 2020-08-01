Home Entertainment Teenage Bounty Hunters:Release date And Trailer Reveals Plenty of Teenage Bounty Hunting!!!
Teenage Bounty Hunters:Release date And Trailer Reveals Plenty of Teenage Bounty Hunting!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
In a world of frustratingly vague TV show titles like Reprisal, Dark, and Run, some titles have the ethical braveness to face up and declare their intentions, loud and proud. Such is the case with Netflix’s latest teenage action comedy. It’s called Teenage Bounty Hunters and you’ll completely guess what it’s all about.

Teenage Bounty Hunters stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twins and best friends Sterling and Blair Wesley. Because the show’s title so helpfully implies, Sterling and Blair are 16-year-old bounty hunters. Netflix’s full synopsis of the show reads:

“Rebelling towards their buttoned-up Southern neighborhood, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top journey as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets and techniques whereas making an attempt to navigate highschool drama — love, sex, and study hall.”

Teenage Bounty Hunters was created by Katheleen Jordan, who additionally co-wrote and executive produced the show. Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick government produced the series. Kohan is best known for creating Weeds, Orange is the New Black, and GLOW. All 10 episodes of Teenage Bounty Hunters are set to release on Friday, August 14 on Netflix.

