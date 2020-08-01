Teenage Bounty Hunters:Release date And Trailer Reveals Plenty of Teenage Bounty Hunting!!!

- Advertisement -

In a world of frustratingly vague TV show titles like Reprisal, Dark, and Run, some titles have the ethical braveness to face up and declare their intentions, loud and proud. Such is the case with Netflix’s latest teenage action comedy. It’s called Teenage Bounty Hunters and you’ll completely guess what it’s all about.

Teenage Bounty Hunters stars Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twins and best friends Sterling and Blair Wesley. Because the show’s title so helpfully implies, Sterling and Blair are 16-year-old bounty hunters. Netflix’s full synopsis of the show reads:

“Rebelling towards their buttoned-up Southern neighborhood, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top journey as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets and techniques whereas making an attempt to navigate highschool drama — love, sex, and study hall.”