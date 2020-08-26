Home Entertainment Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Every Single Detail...
Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Every Single Detail On Netflix Series Before Its Release?

By- Alok Chand
What can we anticipate from Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1? What are the recent updates? This is what we know about the cast and plot of Bounty Hunters Season 1.

Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1

Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1: Release Date

Tara Hermann, Jenji Kohan, and Kathleen Jordan are the show’s co-creators. Rebecca Asher, Mark A. Burley, Andrew DeYoung, Stephen Falk, Angela Barnes Gomes, Stephanie Laing, Lauren Morelli, Jesse Peretz, Nick Sandow, and Diego Velasco would be the directors.

Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Robert Sudduth serve as executive producers. Kathleen Jordan and Shane Kosakowski serve as manufacturers.

Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1: Expected Plotline

According to the trailer, the series’ storyline could portray the equilibrium of the teenaged life of Blair and brothers Sterling at a southern college as educated as a bounty hunter at Atlanta.

In the trailer, she discovers she has a talent for harassing and is partnering with a veteran in the company who shows them the ropes. Using their look 16-year-olds, taking down a man twice their size and battling offenders in other fight scenes are indicated by the trailer.

The sisters are very different despite being twins. While Blair is much more free-spirited, sterling is studious and jealous. However, they nevertheless take”double oaths” and form a tightly connected combat unit. Their clients call them”weird,” but they also respect how they work.

The trailer reveals how they browse high school and trick their parents into thinking they are working at a fast-food restaurant to get extra money. While falling in love, bringing the suspicion of the popular high school girl, and teaming up to fight with criminals, they take pride in how simple everything is and wonder all girls complain about it.

Teenage Bounty Hunters Season 1: Cast

Maddie Phillips as Sterling Wesley
Anjelica Bette Fellini as Blair Wesley
Kadeem Hardison as Bowser Simmons
Virginia Williams as Debbie Wesley
Mackenzie Astin as Anderson Wesley
Method Man as Terrance Coin
Myles Evans as Miles Taylor
Spencer House as Luke Creswell
Devon Hales as April Stevens
Shirley Rumierk as Yolanda Carrion

Alok Chand

