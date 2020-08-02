Tamar Braxton pens statement calling out “exploitation of reality TV”!!!

- Advertisement -

Tamar Braxton has known as out the “exploitation of actuality TV” in a newly penned statement.

It comes after the singer and TV character was hospitalised after attempting to take her own life – which she confirmed in her assertion.

Braxton was taken to hospital on July 16, after LAPD responded to an emergency call from her Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles. In a prolonged Instagram put up, Braxton stated she is now “on an irreversible path to therapeutic.”

In her put up, Braxton made a series of damning remarks in regards to the actuality TV business, which she has been part of for the previous decade because the star of the show Braxton Family Values.

“Over the past 11 years there have been guarantees made to guard and painting my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I used to be betrayed, taken benefit of, overworked, and underpaid,” Braxton wrote.

The Braxtons founding member and sister of Toni Braxton additionally revealed that she wrote a letter “asking to be freed” from her “extreme and unfair” work calls for, however she stated these calls for have been ignored.

“I defined in private element the demise I used to be experiencing. My cry for assist went completely ignored,” she wrote.

Elsewhere within the put up, Braxton talked about psychological well being and previous points she has skilled. “Psychological sickness is actual,” she stated. “Now we have to normalize acknowledging it and cease associating it with disgrace and humiliation. The ache that I’ve skilled over the previous 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my psychological.

“I’ll do the whole lot in my energy to help those that from psychological sickness together with these of us who’s psychological was only a end result from the poisonous, systemic bondage that dwells in tv. It was solely God’s grace and his mercy on my try to finish my ache and my life that I’m right here to make the most of my voice.”

Braxton additionally highlighted the necessity for a actuality TV personalities union, as they at present have “no formal illustration that protects our labor, our rights, our voices.”

“They promise us alternative however produce exploitation, which has solely developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show enterprise,” Braxton concluded.

Earlier this week, WE television introduced it could be delaying the upcoming release of Get Ya Life!, a brand new series that centres round Braxton, because of its “concern is for [Braxton’s] recovery and well-being.”