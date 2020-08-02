Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton pens statement calling out "exploitation of reality TV"!!!
Tamar Braxton pens statement calling out "exploitation of reality TV"!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Tamar Braxton has known as out the “exploitation of actuality TV” in a newly penned statement.

It comes after the singer and TV character was hospitalised after attempting to take her own life – which she confirmed in her assertion.

Braxton was taken to hospital on July 16, after LAPD responded to an emergency call from her Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles. In a prolonged Instagram put up, Braxton stated she is now “on an irreversible path to therapeutic.”

In her put up, Braxton made a series of damning remarks in regards to the actuality TV business, which she has been part of for the previous decade because the star of the show Braxton Family Values.

“Over the past 11 years there have been guarantees made to guard and painting my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I used to be betrayed, taken benefit of, overworked, and underpaid,” Braxton wrote.

The Braxtons founding member and sister of Toni Braxton additionally revealed that she wrote a letter “asking to be freed” from her “extreme and unfair” work calls for, however she stated these calls for have been ignored.

“I defined in private element the demise I used to be experiencing. My cry for assist went completely ignored,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

First and foremost, Thank you. Thank you to each and every individual who has prayed for me, thought of me, sent me their love and has showered me with their support. In this present moment, it is my only responsibility to be real with myself and to be real with the ones who truly love me and care for my healing. I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago.  Every one of us has a desire, whether small or big, to make it out of where we come from to an ideal future place that includes, freedom to be who we choose, security for our children and families, and fortune to share with the ones we love. We believe these things can co-exist with just being happy. I believed that, that as a black woman, as an artist, an influence, a personality I could shape my world, and with whom I believed to be my partners, they could help me share my world. Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me. Mental illness is real. We have to normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation. The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental. (Swipe to finish )

A post shared by Tamar Braxton (@tamarbraxton) on

Elsewhere within the put up, Braxton talked about psychological well being and previous points she has skilled. “Psychological sickness is actual,” she stated. “Now we have to normalize acknowledging it and cease associating it with disgrace and humiliation. The ache that I’ve skilled over the previous 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my psychological.

“I’ll do the whole lot in my energy to help those that from psychological sickness together with these of us who’s psychological was only a end result from the poisonous, systemic bondage that dwells in tv. It was solely God’s grace and his mercy on my try to finish my ache and my life that I’m right here to make the most of my voice.”

Braxton additionally highlighted the necessity for a actuality TV personalities union, as they at present have “no formal illustration that protects our labor, our rights, our voices.”

“They promise us alternative however produce exploitation, which has solely developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show enterprise,” Braxton concluded.

Earlier this week, WE television introduced it could be delaying the upcoming release of Get Ya Life!, a brand new series that centres round Braxton, because of its “concern is for [Braxton’s] recovery and well-being.”

Anoj Kumar

