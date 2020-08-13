Home TV Series Taboo Season 2: When Will The Second Season Of The Drama Series...
TV Series

Taboo Season 2: When Will The Second Season Of The Drama Series Will Release?

By- Santosh Yadav
Taboo production and a BBC series of Steven Knight and Hardy Son and Baker. The show is a well-known drama crime series which have a lot of positive testimonials. It gets praises because of its performance and story. Even though BBC officially revive series after season one’s achievement in 2017. Let’s see what is going on Season 2

Taboo: Is The Second Season Of The Drama Series On The Cards?

The first season of Taboo made its debut on BBC. The show was renewed for two more seasons by the network. The BBC is still to announce the release date of the second season of this drama show, although It’s been three years.

Taboo: When Will The Second Season Of The Drama Series Will Release?

Steven Knight, the author of Taboo, has been working on the script for its second season for quite a while now. In 2019, the author revealed he had finished the work on the script. Once the job on the next season starts, However, he was not sure. The production work was supposed to start by late 2019 or 2020. So far, there is absolutely no news on the next season of Taboo’s condition.

Taboo: Why Is The Second Season Of The Series Facing A Delay?

Taboo stars Tom Hardy as the guide, together with Steven Knight as the author. They Both have been occupied. Steven Knight has been working, such as Peaky Blinders, on his other shows. He had been the director of Anne Hathway and Matthew McConaughey’s starer movie Serenity. Knight worked on a project for Apple TV+.

After the season Taboo, Tom Hardy began working in Venom. He was a part of BBC’s A Christmas Carol. The actor is now working on the sequel to his hit film Venom.

What Is Known About Taboo?

Taboo takes back the viewers to 1814. With a few diamonds that are stolen, James Delaney returns to England after twelve years. He was in Africa and returned following his father’s death. The series brings on the dark side of London from the nineteenth century.

Santosh Yadav

