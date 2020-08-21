Home TV Series Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All News Know
Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All News Know

By- Santosh Yadav
Tom Hardy, a star on the screen, made a name for himself in the TV match with two heavy hitters: Peaky Blinders and Taboo. The former became a hit, leading to several seasons, but the latter has been curiously absent since it debuted in January of 2017. Even though a second season was declared straight away in March 2017, there are very few details about whether the BBC One/FX series might return, and what it will look like.

While we don’t have a lot of information at the ready, executive producer Steven Knight has opened up about some plot information that was potential. We know that there’ll really be an eight-episode next season. But what do we know about the drama that was co-created by Tom Hardy Chips and his father? Let’s break down all of the news we’ve got about Taboo Season two and expect to see more.

Taboo: Is The Second Season Of The Drama Series On The Cards?

Taboo’s first season made its debut on BBC. The network was renewed for two more seasons in the series. It has been three years, but the BBC is still to announce the release date of the next season of this drama show.

Taboo: When Will The Second Season Of The Drama Series Will Release?

The writer of Taboo, Steven Knight, has been working on the script for its season for some time now. In 2019, the writer revealed that he had almost finished the work on the script. Once the work on the second season begins but, he was not sure. The production work was to begin by early 2020 or 2019. To date, there is no news on the condition of Taboo’s second season.

Taboo: Why Is The Second Season Of The Series Facing A Delay?

Taboo stars Tom Hardy as the guide, with Steven Knight as the writer. Both of them have been occupied with other endeavors. Steven Knight was working like Peaky Blinders on his shows. He had been the director of Matthew McConaughey’s and Anne Hathway’s starer film Serenity. Knight was also working on a job for Apple TV+.

Following the initial season Taboo, Tom Hardy started working in Venom. He was a part of BBC’s A Christmas Carol. The actor is now working on the sequel to his hit movie Venom.

What Is Known About Taboo?

Taboo takes the audience back to 1814. After twelve decades, James Delaney returns to England with a few stolen diamonds. He was in Africa and returned after the death of his father. The show brings on the dark side of London in the nineteenth century.

