Taboo Season 2: Release Date And Why Is The Second Season Of The Series Facing A Delay?

By- Santosh Yadav
Taboo a BBC Show and Production of Steven Knight and Hardy Son and Baker. The series is a play crime series which have a lot of reviews. It gets praises for story and its functionality. Even though BBC officially renew the show after the achievement of season one in 2017. So, let’s see what’s going on Season 2

Taboo Season 2 Release Date

Even after obtaining a renewal, manufacturers are not disclosing any release date. They affirm there will be two seasons in the franchise. Irreparable distress is caused by the delay at the pre-production and phases. Since two seasons the season 2 is currently confronting delays that are following, and the pandemic is currently acting as an obstruction. Thus we are not currently expecting season 2 shortly.

Taboo: Is The Second Season Of The Drama Series On The Cards?

Taboo’s first season made its debut in 2017 on BBC. The network renewed for 2 seasons, the series. It has been three years, but the BBC is yet to announce the release date of this second season of this drama series.

Taboo: Why Is The Second Season Of The Series Facing A Delay?

Taboo stars Tom Hardy as the guide. Both of them have been occupied. Steven Knight has been working like Peaky Blinders on his shows. He had been the manager of Matthew McConaughey’s and Anne Hathway’s starer film Serenity. Knight was working on a project for Apple TV+.

After the first season Taboo, Tom Hardy started working in Venom. He was part of BBC’s A Christmas Carol. The actor is now working on the sequel to his hit movie Venom.

What Is Known About Taboo?

Taboo takes the audience back to 1814. With some diamonds that are stolen, James Delaney returns to England after twelve decades. He had been in Africa and returned after the departure of his dad. The series brings the dark side of London from the nineteenth century on.

