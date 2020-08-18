Home Entertainment Taboo Season 2: Is It Canceled After Release By Netflix Initial Season?
Taboo Season 2: Is It Canceled After Release By Netflix Initial Season?

By- Alok Chand
Drama series Taboo made its debut in 2017 on the BBC. Following the success of the series, the network renewed the play series. It was more than three years because the first period of Taboo if the network has canceled the series and the followers of this show wonder.

Taboo Season 2

Taboo: Why Is Your Second Season Of The Drama Series On The Cards?

Taboo’s first season made its debut on BBC. The series was renewed for two seasons by the network. It was three decades, but the BBC is still to announce the release date of this next season of the drama series.

Taboo: When Will The Second Season Of Your Drama Collection Will Release?

The writer of Taboo, Steven Knight, was focusing on the script for the season for quite a while now. In 2019, the writer disclosed he had nearly finished the work on the script. However, he wasn’t certain when the work on the second season will start.

The manufacturing work was to start by ancient 2020 or late 2019. There is no news on the status of Taboo’s second season.

Taboo: What Makes The Second Season Of The Series Facing A Delay?

Taboo stars Tom Hardy as the lead, with Steven Knight as the writer. Both of them have been occupied with other projects. Steven Knight has been working like Peaky Blinders on his shows. He had been the director of Matthew McConaughey’s and Anne Hathway’s starer film Serenity. Knight also worked on a job for Apple TV+.

Following the season Taboo, Tom Hardy began working in Venom. He was a part of BBC's A Christmas Carol. The actor is now working on the sequel to his hit movie Venom.

What Is Known About Taboo?

Taboo takes the audience back to 1814. James Delaney returns to England with a few diamonds. He had been returned following his father’s death and in Africa. The series brings the dark side of London in the nineteenth century.

