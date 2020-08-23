Taboo Season 2 is confirmed, everything we know about the much anticipated comeback

- Advertisement -

Taboo is a BBC television drama series produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker. It aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom, on 7 January 2017 and FX in the United States, on 10 January 2017. A second series was announced during March 2017.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Season 2 since the Season 2 was announced back in 2017. But it kept getting postponed. Rumours started spreading about the series cancellation. 19 March 2019, Knight revealed that Season 2 is happening.

The reason behind the delay of Season 2

There are many things to blame here. One of them has been the busy schedule of Tom hardy.

Here is what show creator, Steven Knight said about the comeback in an interview with The Deadline. So Taboo is making a comeback with the Season 2. It will be one of the few Tv series to do so after all these long hiatus. Nonetheless, fans are hyped up for the Season 2. According to the fans if any show is coming back then it has to be Taboo.

Last year, Knight confirmed that the scripts for series two were almost completed, adding that he envisages three seasons in total.

“If we all stick with it and we all want to keep doing it, it would be three [series]. That’s my plan,” “I’ve got a geographical sort of route for the thing to take,” he added. “It’s basically a journey west. I have a destination in mind, which is always nice to have if you’re setting off on this big journey, which is what writing three eight-hours is. It’s good to know where you’re headed.”

John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman, added: “Steven is definitely game and we have what I think is a great idea for a second season, some of which has already been written but we just need the actor. We’re in active conversations.”

“They’ve been talking about it but it’s dependent on Tom Hardy’s schedule. Right now, he’s shooting Venom 2,”

Hardy was the first lead actor to show his interest in returning for Season 2. Though he has been an important reason behind the delay.

Hardy spoke to us about the show’s origins, “It came about from doing Oliver Twist and playing Bill Sykes.

“To be bluntly honest, I wanted to play Bill Sykes, Sherlock Holmes, Hannibal Lecter, Heathcliff, Marlow [from Heart of Darkness] just every classical character in one.”

Taboo Season 2 production and expected release date.

Steven Knight himself confirmed that filming was initially set to start in January 2019 but it has since then been confirmed, as told by Steven Knight himself, that filming has been postponed to the latter part of 2019, or early 2020.

There have been revelations about the production so far. If series gets delayed again, we know whom should be blamed (COVID).