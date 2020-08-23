Home Top Stories Taboo Season 2 is confirmed, everything we know about the much anticipated...
Top StoriesTV Series

Taboo Season 2 is confirmed, everything we know about the much anticipated comeback

By- Dhanraj
- Advertisement -

Taboo is a BBC television drama series produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker. It aired on BBC One in the United Kingdom, on 7 January 2017 and FX in the United States, on 10 January 2017. A second series was announced during March 2017.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for the Season 2 since the Season 2 was announced back in 2017. But it kept getting postponed. Rumours started spreading about the series cancellation. 19 March 2019, Knight revealed that Season 2 is happening.

The reason behind the delay of Season 2

- Advertisement -

There are many things to blame here. One of them has been the busy schedule of Tom hardy.

Here is what show creator, Steven Knight said about the comeback in an interview with The Deadline. So Taboo is making a comeback with the Season 2. It will be one of the few Tv series to do so after all these long hiatus. Nonetheless, fans are hyped up for the Season 2. According to the fans if any show is coming back then it has to be Taboo.

Last year, Knight confirmed that the scripts for series two were almost completed, adding that he envisages three seasons in total.

“If we all stick with it and we all want to keep doing it, it would be three [series]. That’s my plan,”

“I’ve got a geographical sort of route for the thing to take,” he added. “It’s basically a journey west. I have a destination in mind, which is always nice to have if you’re setting off on this big journey, which is what writing three eight-hours is. It’s good to know where you’re headed.”

John Landgraf, FX Networks and FX Productions chairman, added: “Steven is definitely game and we have what I think is a great idea for a second season, some of which has already been written but we just need the actor. We’re in active conversations.”

“They’ve been talking about it but it’s dependent on Tom Hardy’s schedule. Right now, he’s shooting Venom 2,”

Hardy was the first lead actor to show his interest in returning for Season 2. Though he has been an important reason behind the delay.

Hardy spoke to us about the show’s origins, “It came about from doing Oliver Twist and playing Bill Sykes.

“To be bluntly honest, I wanted to play Bill Sykes, Sherlock Holmes, Hannibal Lecter, Heathcliff, Marlow [from Heart of Darkness] just every classical character in one.”

Taboo Season 2 production and expected release date.

Steven Knight himself confirmed that filming was initially set to start in January 2019 but it has since then been confirmed, as told by Steven Knight himself, that filming has been postponed to the latter part of 2019, or early 2020.

There have been revelations about the production so far. If series gets delayed again, we know whom should be blamed (COVID).

Also Read:   Taboo Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All News
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Upcoming News !!!
Dhanraj

Must Read

Taboo Season 2 is confirmed, everything we know about the much anticipated comeback

Top Stories Dhanraj -
Taboo is a BBC television drama series produced by Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker. It aired on BBC One in the...
Read more

Female mosquitoes which bite and spread disease

Featured Pooja Das -
Mosquitoes The insects are designed to hinder the reproduction of female mosquitoes which bite and spread disease. The firm behind the bugs, Oxitec, has plans to...
Read more

Beastars Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story All The Details We Have So Far!!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Beastars Season 2: it's a Japanese art series composed by Paru Itagaki that isn't only common in Japan but is famous internationally. For all...
Read more

Disenchantment Season 3: Netflix confirmed a 2020 release date, plot and cast details

Netflix Dhanraj -
Disenchantment, a Netflix original web series created by Matt Groening. Netflix has added some really great adult animated web series like Bojack Horseman and...
Read more

My Hero Academia Season 4: Funimation’s release date and other details

Entertainment Dhanraj -
My Hero Academia Season 4 has been already aired in Japan from October 12, 2019, to April 4, 2020 Fans are waiting for the...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Expected Plot, Cast, Netflix What Are The Details To know All?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The boys season 2: An amazon first magazine book shows The particular season two. Because the story digs deep into its literary society at...
Read more

New Amsterdam Season 3 plot and cast details, This series is now streaming on Peacock TV for free

Entertainment Dhanraj -
New Amsterdam show produced by NBC network was premiered on 25 September 2017. This American medical drama is based on the book Twelve Patients:...
Read more

Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glorious image of a galaxy with a very unusual shape.

Featured Pooja Das -
galaxy The'Meathook galaxy' seems so incredibly strange. The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a glorious image of a galaxy with a very unusual shape. The so-called"Meathook galaxy"...
Read more

Aj And The Queen Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Renewal Status?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
AJ and The Queen is a classical comedy-drama web television show. A generation of Michael Patrick King and Tu Paul. The show premiere on...
Read more

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Plot Do we have an official trailer?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Hospital Playlist year 2: Hospital Playlist is a South Korean health drama television series created by Lee Myung-Han. Hospital playlist is the Wise Life...
Read more
© World Top Trend